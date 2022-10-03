Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: AUNT JACK at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Review: AUNT JACK at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Aunt Jack runs through October 16th, 2022. 

Register for San Francisco News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

The huge divides between intergenerational communities are addressed both poignantly and comically in Nora Brigid Monahan's Aunt Jack, NCTC's opening production of the 22-23 season. With a broad pen, Monahan includes themes of gender identity, gender politics, grief, and family ties. It's plenty to chew and perhaps less could have been more.

Review: AUNT JACK at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Aunt Jack (Joey Alvarado), Norman (Nick Tengrove), and Phyllis (Jennifer McGeorge)

The Jack of Aunt Jack (Joey Alvarado) is a drag cabaret performer with some troublesome attributes; narcissistic, meddling, and stubborn. George (Jim Rupp), her husband, is an aging gay activist struggling with the gulf he sees between his generation of AIDS warriors and victims and the younger uninformed community. He's ill and dies suddenly early in the first act. His son Norman (Nick Tengrove) returns home full of guilt over abandoning his longtime lover Ian (Ryan Marchand) and causing a family rift.

Review: AUNT JACK at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Aunt Jack (Joey Alvarado) and George (Jim Rupp)

Surrogate mother and lesbian Phyllis (Jennifer McGeorge) and a surprise addition to the mix is Andy (Emily Steelhammer) add to the confusion. In a mix of family dramas of The Birdcage and broad humor of say Three's Company, the play shifts between the poignant and the slapstick, with George's ghost offering words of solace and direction, and sight gags involving knocks on the front door.

Review: AUNT JACK at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Jennifer McGeorge, Joey Alvarado, Nick Tengrove, Ryan Marchand and Emily Steelhammer.

The main point here is the changing attitudes on sex. While George and many gays of his generation don't quite understand the fight for marriage equality and pansexuality, neither can the youths understand the trauma of the AIDS pandemic and the Reagan years. Monahan tries to bridge these for our small gaps using humor to soften the edges. Aunt Jack exposes the frailty of shifting norms and the need for dialogue, acceptance and even forgiveness for our small-mindedness.

Photo credit: Lois Tema





From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a va... (read more about this author)


Review: AUNT JACK at New Conservatory Theatre CenterReview: AUNT JACK at New Conservatory Theatre Center
October 3, 2022

What did our critic think of AUNT JACK at New Conservatory Theatre Center? The huge divides between intergenerational communities are addressed both poignantly and comically in Nora Brigid Monahan's Aunt Jack, NCTC's opening production of the 22-23 season. With a broad pen, Monahan includes themes of gender identity, gender politics, grief, and family ties. It's plenty to chew and perhaps less could have been more.
Review: INDECENT at SF PlayhouseReview: INDECENT at SF Playhouse
September 29, 2022

What did our critic think of INDECENT at SF Playhouse? Co-Founders Bill English and Susi Damilano were obviously emotional on the eve of their 20th Anniversary Season opener, mentioning that Paula Vogel's Tony award-winning Indecent mirrors their intention of creating theatre that challenges audiences, exposes our humanity and opens minds. In what may be Susi's finest directorial work, Indecent soars with poignant imagery, gut-wrenching emotion, and thrilling performances. As a play about the creation of a play, it's an intimate portrayal of artistic expression, freedom, repression, and courage that ultimately uplifts the spirit.
Review: DUNSINANE at Marin Theatre CompanyReview: DUNSINANE at Marin Theatre Company
September 28, 2022

What did our critic think of DUNSINANE at Marin Theatre Company? MTC's opens their 2022-23 season with a wonderfully directed all-American production of Scottish playwright David Greig's Dunsinane, a fanciful sequel to Shakespeare's Macbeth. Co-directors Jasson Minadakis (MTC Artistic Director) and Rob Lutfy (Associate Artistic Director at Cygnet Theatre) have created a visually stunning, action-packed re-creation of 12th century Scotland that is eerily prescient to our modern political landscape.
Review: The 7 Fingers Presents PASSENGERS At A.C.T. GearyReview: The 7 Fingers Presents PASSENGERS At A.C.T. Geary
September 22, 2022

What did our critic think of PASSENGERS at ACT Geary? 2022 is the year of the ascendancy of circus arts evidenced by the sensational AirOtic's run at the Great Star, Club Fugazi's current 7 Fingers creation Dear San Francisco, and now their newest effort Passengers. By the zealous audience receptions, the physical artistry and beauty of the performers in various seldom seen art forms is just what the doctor ordered.
Review: THIS MUCH I KNOW at Aurora TheatreReview: THIS MUCH I KNOW at Aurora Theatre
September 18, 2022

What did our critic think of THIS MUCH I KNOW at Aurora Theatre?