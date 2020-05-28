Returned Citizens Theatre Troupe Performs STORIES FROM THE DEEP June 7

Marin Shakespeare Company's Returned Citizens Theatre Troupe will present a live Zoom performance of Stories from the Deep, a collection of solo theatre pieces exploring true-life stories about transforming oppression, addiction, bullying, lockdowns, coronavirus, and more into opportunities for growth and healing.

The performance will be on Sunday, June 7 at 7 pm, followed by a Question and Answer session with the performers. Advance sign-ups are required and attendance is limited. The event is free to the public.

"I have been so touched by the vulnerability, courage, and truthfulness of the performers who have written solo theater pieces for this show," said the show's director Suraya Keating, who is Marin Shakespeare Company's Shakespeare for Social Justice Director. "Their voices are raw and real and will deeply move your heart."

The Returned Citizens Theatre Troupe is a group of formerly incarcerated actors and friends who perform autobiographical theatre, giving former students from Marin Shakespeare Company's Shakespeare for Social Justice programs the opportunity to tell stories of importance through theatre and build understanding and empathy in our community.

Marin Shakespeare Company has several other opportunities for the public to share cultural engagement online. The theatre company's YouTube channel features a series of instructional videos made for distribution in California state prisons, the "Artist Spotlight" interview series by Artist in Residence Dameion Brown, and performances by Featured Artists.

While unable to provide in-person instruction in California state prisons, Marin Shakespeare Company is creating instructional videos and study packets for the incarcerated. The first video series is a virtual performance of Romeo and Juliet, with instructional commentary by Lesley Currier and other Marin Shakespeare Teaching Artists. Actors include cast from this summer's postponed Romeo and Juliet performance as well as Shakespeare for Social Justice Teaching Artists, and eight formerly incarcerated actors.

"We are living through times of great stress, and sharing the artistry of William Shakespeare is a great comfort," said John Neblett, a member of the Returned Citizens Theatre Troupe who also plays Lord Montague in the Romeo and Juliet production.

"In this time of isolation, connection is what we need to cultivate now more than ever," Keating said. "Both the Romeo and Juliet video project as well as the Returned Citizens Theater Troupe are finding new ways of staying connected."

Another way the theatre company is providing online sources of artistic connection is through "Artist Spotlight." Artist in Residence Dameion Brown's latest interview is with dancer Tara Pandeya, who performs as Oceane in Cirque du Soleil's Dralion. Other interviews include actor Tristan Cunningham and actor/director/playwright Kimberly Ridgeway.

In addition to videos by "Featured Artists," Marin Shakespeare Company's YouTube channel showcases dozens of Shakespeare and other performances by incarcerated actors inside California state prisons as well as "Probation," a documentary made by students at Marin's Community School directed by Marin Shakespeare Company that explores Marin County's probation program and how it affects students' lives.

Due to Actors Equity Association rules, Marin Shakespeare Company is unable to share archival videos of its mainstage productions. However, Marin Shakespeare Company plans to offer a live season of plays at the newly renovated Forest Meadows Amphitheatre in the summer of 2021.

STORIES FROM THE DEEP

Sunday, June 7 at 7pm on Zoom

Directed by Suraya Keating

Assistant Director: Rachael Adler

Performances by: Tony Cyprien, Preston "Zoe" Gardner, Pamela Ann Keane, William Palmer, John Windham

Admission is free. Register at this link: https://tinyurl.com/StoriesFromTheDeep

