Remote Theater Reschedules Premiere of THE CHOICE About Roe. v. Wade

Remote Theater has announced a new date for the "The Choice," an anthology of seven short plays about the rise and fall of Roe v. Wade. The event will premiere on November 5, 2022, 4PM Pacific, 7PM Eastern, the Saturday before Election Day. The premiere also marks the launch of a Web-based anthology that additional playwrights can contribute to in the coming year.

"Since we first announced this project, we've gotten inquiries from playwrights who saw the value of creating dramatizations on various topics pertaining to reproductive rights in America," said Gio Rene Rodriguez, co-founder of Remote and director of "The Choice" anthology. "We hope that this first round of plays will influence public conversations that will continue well beyond the 2022 elections."

Styled after Remote's January production, "Insurrection" - which examined the events of January 6, 2021 - "The Choice" seeks to bring greater understanding to an ongoing conflict in American civic life by dramatizing stories from diverse perspectives, featuring thirty artists with regional, national, and global reputations:

"Our last production, 'Insurrection', drew a large audience and showed the power of a multi-author approach when looking at a controversial issue," said Giovanni Rodriguez, co-founder. "It's a way to inspire brilliant writing at a time when an empathetic look at people across ideological divides is sorely needed. Stephanie Weisman, founder and artistic director of The Marsh, is a perfect partner for us because of her decades of experience developing new work. And Sean San Jose at The Magic has played a key role in helping us find the right mix of writers - diverse in both age and ethnicity - for this important event."

The event is the first in a series of performances under the banner, The American Common Law Theatre Project. Early in his career, Rodriguez worked as a writer for several prominent litigators based in New York. His last contribution to law-inspired theatre was a 1997 mock trial of Lizzie Borden at Stanford, starring the actual Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and William Rehnquist. The one-day-only fundraiser played to a crowd of 700, plus thousands more via media channels. For his work in the public arena, Rodriguez recently was named one of 101 leaders in Silicon Valley "who have made extraordinary contributions to the region and beyond."

About Remote Theater

Born during the pandemic, with an eye trained on the future, Remote Theater is a collective of artists exploring the boundaries of live online performance, what we call "live cinema." We're committed to developing and reimagining great dramatic works and finding global audiences for them. Artists we have worked with include Obie-award winning playwright Naomi Wallace, writer/librettist/TV producer Billy Aronson (the originator of the concept for RENT), and playwrights Tanya Shaffer, Anthony Clarvoe, Lynne Kaufman, Herbert Siguenza, Eugenie Chan, Michael Gene Sullivan,, and Caridad Svich.

Remote is the beneficiary of a Facebook Small Business Grant. Past and current partners include The Marsh, Actors Reading Collective (ARC), and Playwrights Foundation (for their support of our premiere reading of Tanya Shaffer's Manatee on Mars). We're a fiscally sponsored organization; all donations are tax-deductible. To learn more, please go to www.remote.theater