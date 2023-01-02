Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Remote Theater Goes Global and Hybrid

The 2023 season will feature an in-person + live-streamed concert reading on Saturday, March 18.

Jan. 02, 2023  

Remote Theater, the award-winning online theater company born of the pandemic, today announced its fourth season, which will explore various forms of hybrid, online and offline performance. The 2023 season will feature an in-person + live-streamed concert reading on Saturday, March 18 at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Michigan, of the award-winning musical THE FOURTH MESSENGER, by Remote Theater co-founder Tanya Shaffer and award-winning singer-songwriter Vienna Teng that asks the question, "What if the Buddha were a woman, living in our time?" Remote will also build on its reputation for producing original play anthologies with the fall premiere (dates TBD) of WEATHER REPORT, an original collection of filmed teleplays about climate change featuring playwrights and performers from each of the seven continents.

Rounding out the fourth season will be two workshops: a soon-to-be-announced mixed-reality performance created by Remote resident artist Hope Hutman, and a reading of LOS MANOS, an original screenplay by Remote founder Giovanni Rodriguez about the origins of El Gran Combo, an iconic salsa band from Puerto Rico which first launched in 1962 and is still going strong.

To reserve in-person tickets for the March 18 Ann Arbor concert of THE FOURTH MESSENGER, go here: https://theark.org/event/the-fourth-messenger-230318/ Streaming info will be announced closer to the performance date.

This eclectic season reflects the company's abiding interest in the impact of new technology on contemporary drama.

"From the beginning, our vision has been to explore ways to apply new digital media to extend and deepen the global footprint of theater," said Giovanni. "With this season, we'll go hybrid, blending in-person theater, film, and mixed reality. It's an exciting step for us."

In its first three years, Remote produced thirteen events, earning a strong following as an artistic group featuring new work by living playwrights performed by some of the most gifted actors in the US and Canada. In 2021, Remote was honored by the Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (BATCC) for its premiere adaptation of THE ART OF SACRIFICE-a stage play by Anthony Clarvoe-and "its distinguished work online while live theater was closed during the pandemic."



