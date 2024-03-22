Reimagined PRIVATE LIVES And More Announced for American Conservatory Theater 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Conservatory Theater has announced the lineup of productions that will make up the company's 2024/25 season—a reimagined production of Noël Coward's uproarious classic comedy, PRIVATE LIVES; Itamar Moses and Gaby Alter's hilarious musical comedy about the most…dramatic…reality TV season…ever, NOBODY LOVES YOU; August Wilson's TWO TRAINS RUNNING, the seventh play in The American Century Cycle chronicling the African American experience in the 20th century and Christina Anderson's modern verse translation of William Shakespeare's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS presented in rotating repertory by the Tony Award winning troupe, The Acting Company; the world premiere of the hip hop musical about two unlikely partners in Silicon Valley, CO-FOUNDERS; and the hilarious and heartwarming award-winning comedy drama, KIM'S CONVENIENCE.

In addition, A.C.T. will present the world premiere of A WHYNOT CHRISTMAS CAROL, a brand-new take on Charles Dickens's timeless story of redemption from Obie Award-winning playwright Craig Lucas.

“Next up: the 24/25 season features hearty laughs, big ideas, surprising stagecraft, and bold characters to remember,” said MacKinnon. “I'm thrilled to be giving platform to and sharing the work of some of my favorite artists from around the Bay and the continent.”



“The arts are alive in San Francisco thanks to the unwavering dedication of the San Francisco Bay Area community that recognizes the power of live theater,” adds Bielstein. “We are thrilled to Raise the Curtain and welcome back patrons as we embark on this exciting new theatrical season.”



The 2024/25 season kicks off with a reimagined production of Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES (September 12–October 6, 2024). Bay Area favorite KJ Sanchez reimagines and directs Noël Coward's hysterical classic tale of the tempestuous dance that is marriage. Reset to 1930s Argentina and featuring sensual tango dancing, Coward's iconic, wry comedy sings with spiky repartee. When an explosive divorced couple and their new spouses inadvertently honeymoon in adjacent rooms at the same hotel, combustible chemistry reignites, strong passions and stronger personalities take over, and mayhem ensues. Brace yourself and prepare to laugh at what director Sanchez calls a “saucy, brassy, and rude” battle of equals that's “as much about fighting as it is making love.” Performances of PRIVATE LIVES will take place at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater. Press night will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.



Ringing in the holiday season, A.C.T. will present the world premiere of A WHYNOT CHRISTMAS CAROL (November 26–December 24, 2024), a brand-new take on Charles Dickens's timeless story of redemption. From Obie Award-winning playwright Craig Lucas and Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon comes a joyous and puckishly funny adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved classic. A small theater troupe in the town of Whynot has gathered to put up their director's new version of A Christmas Carol. From the first rehearsal to opening night, we follow these sometimes-reluctant comrades on their quest to put on a great show with too little time and money but no shortage of opinions. An ingenious set and costume design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (A.C.T.'s The Wizard of Oz) and choreography by Erika Chong Shuch transports us behind the curtain as our ragtag cast boldly tackles prop mishaps and dance blunders, collaborating against all odds in hopes of a holiday miracle: real change. With festive music, magical ghosts, an effervescent cast of kids, and ample hijinks, this fresh telling amplifies Dickens' moving and evergreen call for true generosity all through the year. Performances of A WHYNOT CHRISTMAS CAROL will take place at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater. Press night will be held on Sunday December 8, 2024.



In spring 2025, A.C.T. presents the hilarious musical comedy NOBODY LOVES YOU (February 28–March 30, 2025). The game of love is on! “Nobody Loves You” is a wildly popular reality dating show in which eager contestants compete for love (and social media stardom). When Jeff, a philosophy grad student, snags a spot on the show to win back his ex, he breaks all the rules and tries to blow the game wide open. That is, until he falls for Jenny, an enticingly prickly “Nobody Loves You" producer who yearns to make Serious Films. In a world where every kiss comes at the end of a selfie stick, can two people really connect? Bay Area hometown heroes Itamar Moses (Tony Award winner, The Band's Visit) and Gaby Alter provide an uproarious book, witty lyrics, and a winsome pop score in this madcap musical comedy helmed by Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon. Performances of NOBODY LOVES YOU will take place at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater. Press night will be held on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.



A.C.T.'s 2024/25 season continues with August Wilson's TWO TRAINS RUNNING, the seventh play in The American Century Cycle chronicling the African American experience in the 20th century, and Christina Anderson's modern verse translation of William Shakespeare's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, developed by Play On Shakespeare, presented in rotating repertory by the Tony Award winning troupe, The Acting Company (April 15–May 4, 2025). Exploring the irrepressible human spirit in the face of challenges both serious and ridiculous, this legacy New York company explores the stresses of economic and social turmoil, revealing how family and community can rise above the struggles to survive to find joy in the middle of the storm. These contrasting productions—some of the most passionate iconoclasts of the Western Canon—are hilarious and moving, filled with both social commentary and light-hearted laughter. TWO TRAINS RUNNING will be directed by Lili-Anne Brown. THE COMEDY OF ERRORS will be directed by Devin Brain. Both productions will feature the same cast. Performances of TWO TRAINS RUNNING and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS will take place at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater. Press night will be held on April 16, 2025.



Next, A.C.T. will present the world premiere musical, CO-FOUNDERS (May 29–July 6, 2025). Witness the launch of the next great hip-hop musical, born in the heart of the Bay Area! Co-Founders is the story of brilliant young coder Esata chasing her entrepreneurial dreams, even as the influx of wealth transforming her hometown of Oakland threatens to push her community out. After hacking her way into the most competitive startup accelerator in San Francisco, she forms an unlikely partnership with Midwestern college dropout. In a field where the privileged make a killing while the folks across the bridge grind to survive, can Esata win Silicon Valley's game without betraying her roots? An original musical by three extraordinary MCs—Ryan Nicole Austin, Beau Lewis, and Adesha Adefela—the piece features a deliciously catchy score that draws from the Bay Area's rich hip-hop traditions, as well as soul, gospel, funk, jazz, R&B, and more. Employing visual technology entirely new to theater, Co-Founders is a sharply funny, deeply felt, exuberant celebration of the Bay and the dreamers, hustlers, and innovators that make it magical. Performances of CO-FOUNDERS will take place at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater. Press nights will be held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.



A.C.T. Will Close out their 2024/25 season with the hilarious and heartwarming award-winning comedy drama about a Korean family-run corner store KIM'S CONVENIENCE (September 18–October 19, 2025). Popularized by the hit Netflix series, KIM'S CONVENIENCE is a feel-good ode to generations of immigrants who have made Canada the country that it is today. Mr. Kim works hard to support his wife and children with his Toronto convenience store. As he evaluates his future, he faces both a changing neighborhood landscape and the gap between his values and those of his Canada-born children. Playwright Ins Choi, who will also star in the production as the title character, calls Kim's Convenience his “love letter to his parents and to all first-generation immigrants who call Canada their home.” KIM'S CONVENIENCE is produced in partnership with Adam Blanshay Productions. Performances of KIM'S CONVENIENCE will take place at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater. Press nights will be held on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

Tickets

Full-season subscriptions offer incredible savings, unparalleled access, exclusive benefits, and personalized customer service. Subscribers save as much as 33% off single-ticket prices. Students and educators are eligible to save 50% on subscriptions, and senior discounts are available for certain series. To make subscriptions more affordable, A.C.T. also offers all subscribers an extended payment plan that allows payment in three easy installments. A.C.T.'s subscriber benefits include free ticket exchanges up to curtain time on your scheduled performance, guaranteed best seating, ticket protection, early access to tickets for special events outside of the regular season, subscriber-only events, discounts on convenient prepaid parking one block away from the theater, and discounts for neighborhood restaurants.

Season ticket subscriptions range in price from $90–$499. Full season renewals are available now by visiting act-sf.org or calling the A.C.T. Ticketing Office at 415-749-2228. New subscriptions will go on sale on April 1. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public at a later date.

