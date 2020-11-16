Reimagined 2020 Mill Valley Winterfest Announced November 27 - December 18

Featuring Performances, Santa & Much More.

The 2020 Mill Valley Winterfest - reimagined! In lieu of the traditional Winterfest activities, the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce will present a COVID and family friendly event that will be will be both virtual and dispersed.

The festivities kick off Friday, November 27th with the Winterfest Holiday Hunt, a three-week, scavenger hunt-style contest at more than 40 businesses throughout Mill Valley. The contest centers around Silver Stars, which business owners will place in storefront windows or inside their businesses. Kids accompanied by a parent will take photos of silver stars, as selfies in front of the stars they choose, in at least eight participating businesses, including some amazing local restaurants and retail shops. The Holiday Hunt runs through December 18th.

Holiday Hunters who email at least eight of their photos as attachments to info@millvalley.org, with their name and age in the body of the email, will be entered into a raffle for one of 20 - $40 gift cards to participating businesses (one gift card per raffle winner). We'll be posting a series of clues about participating businesses for Holiday Hunters on the EMV Blog on November 27th. (Visit www.enjoymillvalley.com for rules full details).

The other half of this COVID-friendly Winterfest is a film that highlights the spirit of this landmark event, featuring local arts organizations, a pre-recorded tree lighting and, of course, appearances by Santa Claus at locations around town, including the Mill Valley Fire Department. Marin filmmaker Norm Hunter, who has spearheaded the Chamber's ongoing Enjoy Mill Valley Films series highlighting some of the myriad creative businesses, organizations and people in Mill Valley, is helming the Winterfest film.

The Chamber will be debuting this Winterfest film on the Enjoy Mill Valley Blog via YouTube on Sunday, December 6th , the usual arrival of Winterfest.

Public Information: The Winterfest Holiday Scavenger Hunt, and holiday film is FREE and open to the public. Visit www.enjoymillvalley.com for more details or call the Mill Valley Chamber office at 415-388-9700. You can also email info@millvalley.org

