Raúl Esparza, John Gallagher, Jr. & More to Perform at Berkeley Rep 2024 Ovation Gala

Berkeley Rep’s 2024 Ovation Gala will be held on Saturday, April 13 at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco. Paying tribute to Berkeley Rep’s history and future, this year’s Ovation Gala will honor Tony Award winning director Michael Mayer (American Idiot; Swept Away; upcoming Galileo: A Rock Musical) and philanthropists Yogen & Peggy Dalal, lead supporters of the Musical Theatre Development Fund at Berkeley Rep. Proceeds from the event provide critical support to Berkeley Rep’s artistic and education programs.



Individual tickets are available now starting at $1,500. Sponsorships are available beginning at $15,000 for up to 10 guests. For more information or to purchase tables or tickets, please visit berkeleyrep.org/support/ovation-gala/.



“Making world-class theatre, promoting lifelong learning, and building community – particularly in challenging times like these – truly takes a village on-stage and off. At the Ovation Gala, we are excited to raise funds to support these efforts and celebrate and salute the many people who make this work possible,” said Berkeley Rep Managing Director Tom Parrish. “We are particularly thrilled to honor the talents of Michael Mayer, who has made an indelible impact on Berkeley Rep and the American Theatre through his directorial gifts, and philanthropists Yogen and Peggy Dalal, whose commitment to the theatrical artform, transformative storytelling, and the future of the field has uplifted numerous organizations.”



The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by an elegant, seated dinner. Guests will delight in a constellation of entertainment featuring special performances by four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza—star of Berkeley Rep’s upcoming world premiere production, Galileo: A Rock Musical—and Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr. (American Idiot and Swept Away at Berkeley Rep). Additional distinguished guests will be announced at a later date.



The gala will also feature a live auction showcasing one-of-a-kind opportunities, including a year of Michelin Star dining, luxury Wine Country escapes in Calistoga and Healdsburg, and a sailing experience in the breathtaking Canary Islands aboard The World. Closing out the night will be an awards ceremony for this year’s notable honorees and an indulgent dessert reception.



The Gala Committee—led by Jill Fugaro and Sudha Pennathur—includes Anna Bellomo, Robin & Rich Edwards, Sandra Eggers, Sandra McCandless, Todd Rubin, Barbara Tomber, and Gail Wagner.



Honorary Gala Committee includes Narsai & Venus David, Marcia Grand, Jack & Betty Schafer, Audrey & Robert Sockolov, Michael & Sue Steinberg, and Jean Strunsky, and in memory of Michael Strunsky.