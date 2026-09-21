RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Honey Davenport to Premiere MADE LIKE YOU At Oasis

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RuPaul's Drag Race star Honey Davenport will present the San Francisco Premiere of MADE LIKE YOU, a cabaret that is more than just a performance -- it's a celebration of the "messy" side of human connection and the daily practice of hope.

From the high-glam, hyper-visible world of RuPaul's Drag Race to the empowering, historic stage of International Mr. Leather, legendary performer Honey Davenport presents MADE LIKE YOU, a thrilling new live and lip-sync cabaret that is as vulnerable as it is spectacular. This unique production traces an extraordinary evolution of identity, capturing the true meaning of endurance and the liberating power of living a completely authentic life. Through a dynamic fusion of storytelling, sharp wit, and show-stopping numbers, the show aims to transcend barriers, sparking a much-needed message of hope and global community unity. Directed by Heart With Many Rooms, Honey invites you to step into a world where boundaries are broken, crowns are redefined, and everyone is invited to celebrate the skin they're in.

Honey Davenport: MADE LIKE YOU will be performed for one night only -- Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 7pm at Oasis (298 11th Street San Francisco, CA 94103). Tickets are $30.

With over a decade of experience in the entertainment business, Honey Davenport has left an indelible mark on the nightlife scene of New York City and beyond, touring the world as a singer, dancer, actor and club DJ. Hailing from West Philadelphia, he holds 18 pageant crowns, 5 Glam Awards, and zero tolerance for discrimination against the oppressed. Theatre credits include Off-Broadways The Orion Experience, starring roles in The Electric Highway and Trinkets as well as the Broadway national tour of Hairspray.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 11 Hrs 16 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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