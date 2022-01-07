Princess Presents THE HIGH PRINCX PAGEANT

This January, eight of the Bay Area's fiercest and most seasoned drag entertainers will face off in The High Princx Pageant, presented by Princess, Oasis' weekly Saturday night drag SPECTACULAR.

For two weekends, Saturday Jan 22 and 29, these contestants will compete in an intense four-category contest for the High Princx crown, created custom, courtesy of Fierce Drag Jewels. The first night will include the categories Creative Presentation, Question and Answer, and a series of epic Lip Sync Battles! The second night will feature each contestant's dream performance and a final crowning. This is an event not to be missed!

The 1st prize takes $2022, second takes $700 and third takes $350, plus additional special prizes still to be announced. Judging the contest will be a panel of Bay Area drag legends including Peaches Christ, Glamamore, Honey Mahogany, D'arcy Drollinger, as well as special celebrity guest judge from RuPaul's Drag Race, Dida Ritz!

Limited early bird tickets are on sale at Eventbrite now, with special discounted pricing for those who want to experience both nights! Limited VIP seating tables will be available as well as general standing tickets. This will be an unforgettable event. Come watch the best in drag the Bay area has to offer. Saturday Jan 22nd and 29th at Oasis Nightclub. Get your tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/22984490128.