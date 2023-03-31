Playful People Productions Presents THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS

Playful People Productions presents Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS, featuring children ages four to 11 in this musical tale of standing by your friends. Specially adapted from the classic Disney animated film, Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS is directed by Shannon Santandrea with vocal direction by Marcia Cope-Hart, and performs at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose May 5 through 7. For tickets ($20, live or live stream, available beginning April 7) or for more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://www.playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.

South Bay kids have been (safely) embracing their inner animals through rehearsals of Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS. Specially adapted from the classic Disney animated film, this musical features a jazzy score, a host of colorful characters, and classic songs from the movie. Banished by the ferocious tiger Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. On their journey the two meet a sinister snake named Kaa, a herd of elephants, and a giant bear named Baloo, who teaches them the swingin' musical rhythms of the jungle. After surviving a dangerous encounter with a band of monkeys led by King Louie, Mowgli and Bagheera are forced to run for their lives. When Shere Khan returns, our heroes must rally their fellow animals to stand up to Shere Khan and restore peace throughout the jungle.

Director Shannon Santandrea has a lifelong passion for art and for working with school age children, and truly enjoys seeing children discover that they all are artists. She is a trained tutor with the Barton Reading Program, which specializes in helping children with Dyslexia become strong, confident readers. Prior to working with Playful People Productions, she spent multiple years working in theaters in New York, both performing, working behind the scenes, and managing venues for theater festivals.

Vocal Director Marcia Cope-Hart has a lifetime of teaching and performing experience, including being in the cast of Phantom of the Opera for 17 years (Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco). She can be heard on the cast album for the San Francisco cast of Phantom, released by Cabana Boy Records in 1997. Cope-Hart has also performed opera, with Lyric Opera of Chicago and Townsend Opera Players, among others. She earned her Bachelor's of Music Performance at San Diego State University.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together.