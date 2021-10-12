Playful People Productions and Starting Arts Present MTI'S ALL TOGETHER NOW

Playful People Productions and Starting Arts are teaming up to present MTI's "All Together Now," a musical revue that is part of a global event celebrating local theater. Performers will perform songs from the vast collection of MTI's musicals live on the stage at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, November 12, 13, and 14.

For tickets ($20 for either live attendance or live stream viewing), or for more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.

Musical Theatre International is offering this unique opportunity for schools and theatres around the world to locally produce and perform an exclusive musical revue featuring songs from MTI's beloved shows: including Mamma Mia, Come From Away, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof, Into the Woods, and more. Playful People Productions and Starting Arts Dream Team performers (ages 11 and up) are each performing several songs as solos or chorus numbers under the direction of Katie D'Arcey and Tonya Suker, and the vocal direction of Marcia Cope-Hart. In person audiences will be limited up to 98 seats, attendees are required to be masked and vaccinated.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages performances where family members can perform together. Most recently the organization has returned to its customary spaces at the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, but is continuing some of its pandemic-responsive online programming (POP, Playful Online People) as well as On Demand video classes.

Mother and daughter team Barbara Galiotto and Katie D'Arcey are Positive Discipline trained; both have worked as early Childhood Educators; and as professional directors with children's theater. The pair have approximately 50 years experience between them in the musical theater world and, together with a small team of permanent staff and an array of talented directors, teachers, and support personnel, offer beginner through advanced theatre experiences for the whole family.