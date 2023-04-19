Playful People Productions Presents STARMITES, May 12-21

Playful People Productions presents the Tony Award-nominated musical Starmites by Barry Keating and Stuart Ross, featuring two casts (one youth cast, and one mixed youth/adult cast).

This beloved musical, directed by Lysander Abadia with vocal direction by Nicole Roca and music direction by Holly Jones, performs May 12-21, 2023 at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose. For tickets ($25), or for more information on Playful People and their programs, visit Click Here or call (408) 878-5362.

Playful People Productions prides itself on being an inclusive environment where anyone can be anything; so when the original script pitted heroic, masculine-presenting Starmites against evil, feminine-presenting Banshees, the nonprofit wanted the ability to expand its casting capabilities beyond those restrictions. Playful People staff including Director Lysander Abadia were able to discuss the show with author Barry Keating, and with his blessing are portraying characters with an eye of gender fluidity that explores the already brilliant themes of 'belonging' in the show.

"Author Barry Keating has been an open and encouraging mentor," said director Lysander Abadia. "What we found, in the end, was that the structure of the story and the bones of the characters stayed intact, and in many ways were made stronger in the process. Our production will provide the opportunity for our Playful People theatre artists to have a voice, and to increase representation on the stage for those who do not fit neatly into a binary construct. Theatre has a responsibility to empower and amplify, and Barry Keating's story of Starmites is the perfect vehicle to provide that megaphone."

Starmites, nominated for six Tony Awards including Best Musical, tells the story of Eleanor, a shy and quirky teenager, who collects and obsesses over comic books. Unbeknownst to her, she holds the key to defeating the arch nemesis of innerspace - Shaak Graa. When Eleanor is suddenly transported into her favorite comic books, she must join the Starmites in their battle for innerspace and freedom, while escaping from the wild and dangerous Banshees, and their terrifyingly fabulous queen, Diva.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents - and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.