Playful People Productions Presents FRACTURED FAIRYTALES Next Month

Playful People Productions has announced performances of its original play, Fractured Fairytales, created by kids during the pandemic as a radio show, and now brought to life on the stage. Two casts will offer a total of four performances over July 22 and 23, 2022 at San Jose's Historic Hoover Theatre. Tickets ($15) will be available starting July 8 at www.PlayfulPeople.org. For more information, call (408) 878-5362.

Originally conceived as a radio show during the pandemic (when plays and performances could only exist online), Fractured Fairytales is now presented as a fully staged, non-musical production of quirky characters, co-directed by Cassian Grove and Anika Weinberger. The show, which can currently be heard in its original audio form on the Playful People Productions website, imagines a magical realm hidden within our own, where we meet familiar characters like Jack, Jill, Goldie(locks), Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood, and more. These characters live reasonably normal lives far removed from the stories we've heard here in the human world - whether they're arguing with annoying brothers, dying of embarrassment in front of their crush, or working hard at managing a werewolf nature so people won't think they are so big and bad.

On the day we visit this magical realm, everyone is preparing for the annual ball. But it appears the giants won't be able to make it, as someone has stolen the magical harp that allows them to travel between their world and the magical realm. Meanwhile, Rumplestiltskin - a notorious prankster - has filched one of Grandma Ginny Gingerbread's delicious potions and is suffering from terrible hallucinations of wolves devouring children, and witches creating zombies. Together, a group of friends will find the harp and bring Rumplestiltskin back to his wits, while learning valuable lessons about playing pranks, spreading rumors, and bullying people in this colorful, fantastical production.

In addition to performing these original tales, tweens and teens will be behind the scenes on this show: acting as Performance Techs managing microphones, lighting, the sound board, stage management, special effects, and set construction; as well as two Director's Assistants who are shadowing and learning directly from senior staff members during Fractured Fairytales rehearsals. These Theater Internships are unique to Bay Area children's theater programs.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together. Most recently the organization has returned to its customary spaces at the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, but is continuing some of its pandemic-responsive online programming (POP, Playful Online People) as well as On Demand video classes.