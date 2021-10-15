Photos: San Francisco Playhouse Presents THE GREAT KHAN

The Great Khan is a National New Play Network rolling world premiere now playing at San Francisco Playhouse. See photos from the production below.

Jayden, an African American teenager, just wants to be his game-playing, nerdy self. But after he saves a girl, Ant, from a sexual assault, he and his mother are forced to move to keep him safe from the boys who attacked her. While Jayden debates with himself if he should toughen up, Ant tries to reject the tough Black girl persona she has adopted. Both are trying to figure out how to define themselves in a culture that insists on seeing them as forever dangerous. Oh, and then Genghis Khan shows up.

The cast Velina Brown* as Crystal, Jamella Cross* as Ant, Leon Jones as Jayden, Kina Kantor* as Gao-Ming, Adam KuveNiemann as Mr. Adams, and Brian Rivera* as Temujin.

