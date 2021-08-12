Photos: San Francisco Celebrates Reopening of HAMILTON
BroadwaySF is the only place in the Western Hemisphere right now where Hamilton is playing and its only the 2nd Broadway show to open on the road.
HAMILTON's BroadwaySF run began August 10, and will continue through September 5, 2021. BroadwaySF is the only place in the Western Hemisphere right now where Hamilton is playing and its only the 2nd Broadway show to open on the road. Learn more here.
See a photo from curtain call at opening night on Tuesday, August 10. The Mayor's Office lit the top of City Hall in Hamilton colors to celebrate Broadway's return.
Check them out below!
HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.
Curtain Call Photo by Sebastian Bell