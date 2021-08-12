Photos: San Francisco Celebrates Reopening of HAMILTON

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

HAMILTON's BroadwaySF run began August 10, and will continue through September 5, 2021. BroadwaySF is the only place in the Western Hemisphere right now where Hamilton is playing and its only the 2nd Broadway show to open on the road. Learn more here.

See a photo from curtain call at opening night on Tuesday, August 10. The Mayor's Office lit the top of City Hall in Hamilton colors to celebrate Broadway's return.

Check them out below!