Photos: Get a First Look at Billy Crudup in HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep

The production runs through December 23, 2023.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

David Cale’s Harry Clarke, starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Billy Crudup and directed by Leigh Silverman, is performing at Berkeley Rep now through December 23, 2023.

Check out photos below!

Billy Crudup (Coast of Utopia, No Man’s Land, The Morning Show, Almost Famous) returns to Berkeley Rep in a tour-de-force solo performance helmed by Obie Award-winning director Leigh Silverman (Suffs, Violet, Soft Power, In the Wake). This wickedly funny thriller by Obie Award-winning writer David Cale features the exploits of Philip, an awkward Midwestern man leading an outrageous double life as the cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. He moves to New York City and, posing as the seductive Harry, charms his way into a wealthy family. Soon his impetuous and dangerous behavior threatens to unravel more than his persona. 


Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; The Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; The DROWSY CHAPERONE Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Photos: First Look at THE ELIXIR OF LOVE at San Francisco Opera Photo
Photos: First Look at THE ELIXIR OF LOVE at San Francisco Opera

The final production of San Francisco Opera’s 2023 Fall Season marks the return Gaetano Donizetti’s The Elixir of Love (L’Elisir d’Amore) for a six-performance run at the War Memorial Opera House opening tonight, November 19. Check out production photos here!

Madness Release New Album THEATRE OF THE ABSURD PRESENTS CEST LA VIE Photo
Madness Release New Album 'THEATRE OF THE ABSURD PRESENTS C'EST LA VIE'

Madness releases their 13th full-length studio album, 'Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C'est La Vie.'

The Kinks Release THE JOURNEY - PART 2 With Unreleased Tracks and New Ray Davis Mixes Photo
The Kinks Release 'THE JOURNEY - PART 2' With Unreleased Tracks and New Ray Davis Mixes

The Kinks, one of the greatest ever British rock groups, continue the 60th Anniversary celebrations of their illustrious musical journey with part two of their career-defining anthology, The Journey, out now on BMG.

