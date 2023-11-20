Photos: Get a First Look at Billy Crudup in HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep

David Cale’s Harry Clarke, starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Billy Crudup and directed by Leigh Silverman, is performing at Berkeley Rep now through December 23, 2023.

Billy Crudup (Coast of Utopia, No Man’s Land, The Morning Show, Almost Famous) returns to Berkeley Rep in a tour-de-force solo performance helmed by Obie Award-winning director Leigh Silverman (Suffs, Violet, Soft Power, In the Wake). This wickedly funny thriller by Obie Award-winning writer David Cale features the exploits of Philip, an awkward Midwestern man leading an outrageous double life as the cocky Londoner Harry Clarke. He moves to New York City and, posing as the seductive Harry, charms his way into a wealthy family. Soon his impetuous and dangerous behavior threatens to unravel more than his persona.