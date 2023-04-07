Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the Company of GRAND HORIZONS at San Jose Stage Company

GRAND HORIZONS will run from through April 30, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company.

Apr. 07, 2023  

San Jose Stage Company is presenting the Regional Premiere of the 2020 Tony Award-nominated comedy, GRAND HORIZONS by Bess Wohl. Directed by Allison F. Rich, GRAND HORIZONS will run from through April 30, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). Tickets range from $34 - $74 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at Click Here.

Get a first look at photos below!

Fifty years into their marriage, Bill and Nancy want a divorce. While they seem unfazed by the decision, their two adult sons are shaken to the core, forced to reexamine everything they thought they knew about their parents' outwardly happy lives. As the family grapples with their new reality, each must reckon with their own imperfect past and how their collective love for each other might express itself in new and unlikely forms.

The cast of GRAND HORIZONS will feature Julian López-Morillas* as "Bill," Lucinda Hitchcock Cone* as "Nancy," Johnny Moreno* as "Ben," Ashley Garlick* as "Jess," Nick Mandracchia as "Brian," Matthew Kropschot as "Tommy," and Judith Miller as "Carla."

In addition to Allison F. Rich, the creative team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Designer), Brooke Jennings (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer), Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator), and Taz Stahlnecker* (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Photos: First Look at the Company of GRAND HORIZONS at San Jose Stage Company Johnny Moreno, Ashley Garlick, Lucinda Hitchcock Cone, Julian López-Morillas, and Nick Mandracchai.




San Francisco Operas THE OPERA IN YOU: Season Finale Showcase Comes to The Green Room This Photo
San Francisco Opera's THE OPERA IN YOU: Season Finale Showcase Comes to The Green Room This Month
San Francisco Opera's free storytelling workshop series, The Opera in You, a new program offered during the Company's current Centennial Season, culminates with a free public storytelling event, The Opera in You: Season Finale Showcase, on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at the Green Room in the Veterans Building.
Ragazzi Boys Chorus to Perform CREATED FOR JOY! in Spring Concert Photo
Ragazzi Boys Chorus to Perform CREATED FOR JOY! in Spring Concert
Ragazzi Boys Chorus will present the jubilant spring concert Created for Joy! at their concert this spring.
ARTS IN AMERICA to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project Photo
ARTS IN AMERICA to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project
Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project will present a live, in-person, presentation of ARTS IN AMERICA.
PWC Presents TO BURST TO BLOOM Photo
PWC Presents TO BURST TO BLOOM
The Peninsula Women's Chorus has announced its spring 2023 concert series, To Burst to Bloom, which the group will perform live on May 6th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palo Alto and on May 13 at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Palo Alto.

More Hot Stories For You


San Francisco Opera's THE OPERA IN YOU: Season Finale Showcase Comes to The Green Room This MonthSan Francisco Opera's THE OPERA IN YOU: Season Finale Showcase Comes to The Green Room This Month
April 7, 2023

San Francisco Opera's free storytelling workshop series, The Opera in You, a new program offered during the Company's current Centennial Season, culminates with a free public storytelling event, The Opera in You: Season Finale Showcase, on Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at the Green Room in the Veterans Building.
Ragazzi Boys Chorus to Perform CREATED FOR JOY! in Spring ConcertRagazzi Boys Chorus to Perform CREATED FOR JOY! in Spring Concert
April 6, 2023

Ragazzi Boys Chorus will present the jubilant spring concert Created for Joy! at their concert this spring.
ARTS IN AMERICA to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services ProjectARTS IN AMERICA to be Presented by Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project
April 6, 2023

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project will present a live, in-person, presentation of ARTS IN AMERICA.
PWC Presents TO BURST TO BLOOMPWC Presents TO BURST TO BLOOM
April 6, 2023

The Peninsula Women's Chorus has announced its spring 2023 concert series, To Burst to Bloom, which the group will perform live on May 6th at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palo Alto and on May 13 at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Palo Alto.
Golden Thread Presents AMREEKA: The Comedy ShowGolden Thread Presents AMREEKA: The Comedy Show
April 6, 2023

Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East, presents Amreeka: The Comedy Show. An evening of stand-up comedy birthed in the aftermath of the 2016 election at monthly comedy shows in New York City, Amreeka: The Comedy Show is curated by Golden Thread's 2023 Artist-in-residence, Wafaa Bilal, an Iraqi-born artist and Arts Professor at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.
share
close sound sound