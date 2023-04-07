Photos: First Look at the Company of GRAND HORIZONS at San Jose Stage Company

San Jose Stage Company is presenting the Regional Premiere of the 2020 Tony Award-nominated comedy, GRAND HORIZONS by Bess Wohl. Directed by Allison F. Rich, GRAND HORIZONS will run from through April 30, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). Tickets range from $34 - $74 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at Click Here.

Fifty years into their marriage, Bill and Nancy want a divorce. While they seem unfazed by the decision, their two adult sons are shaken to the core, forced to reexamine everything they thought they knew about their parents' outwardly happy lives. As the family grapples with their new reality, each must reckon with their own imperfect past and how their collective love for each other might express itself in new and unlikely forms.

The cast of GRAND HORIZONS will feature Julian López-Morillas* as "Bill," Lucinda Hitchcock Cone* as "Nancy," Johnny Moreno* as "Ben," Ashley Garlick* as "Jess," Nick Mandracchia as "Brian," Matthew Kropschot as "Tommy," and Judith Miller as "Carla."

In addition to Allison F. Rich, the creative team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Designer), Brooke Jennings (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer), Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator), and Taz Stahlnecker* (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.