Photos: First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN atÂ Landmark Musical Theatre

Opening Night will be Friday, March 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.Â 

Mar. 11, 2022 Â 

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown runs from March 11 - April 10, 2022 at Landmark Musical Theatre (533 Sutter Street, 2nd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94102). Opening Night will be Friday, March 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

Check out all new photos below!

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is based on the comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schultz. The musical features book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer, and with additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Landmark's production will be directed by Landmark's artistic director Jon Rosen, with choreography by Elizabeth Rislove Etler, and with music and vocal direction by Christopher Hewitt.

Tickets range from $20 - $50 and are available now at LandmarkMusicals.com.

William Rhea

William Rhea and Eriette Atanante

The Cast

The Cast

Meredith Fox and William Rhea



