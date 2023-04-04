Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at The West Coast Premiere of ENGLISH at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Directed by Mina Morita, English is an incisive, funny, and moving seriocomedy that intertwines language and identity.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Sanaz Toossi's English is performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre now through May 7, 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

Directed by Mina Morita, English is an incisive, funny, and moving seriocomedy that intertwines language and identity. In a classroom in Iran in 2008, four adult students are preparing for the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL). But as they pursue fluency in a language that for them represents access, opportunity, and even escape, they find that while English may expand their world, it might also limit their voice. English is the winner of the Obie Award for Best New American Play and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play!




