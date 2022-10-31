Photos: First Look at Center Repertory Company's CLUE
Clue will run through November 20, 2022.
Center Repertory Company has released production photos from CLUE. Helmed by acclaimed Bay Area director Nancy Carlin, Clue will run through October 29 - November 20, 2022 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek. For tickets ($45-$70) and more information, the public may visit lesherartscenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6pm).
Check out the photos below!
Six mysterious guests assemble for a dinner party at Boddy Manor, and then become suspects when their host turns up deceased. Led by Wadsworth the butler, the guests race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult-hit 1985 Paramount movie, which was in turn inspired by the classic Hasbro game, Sandy Rustin's farce-meets-murder-mystery theatre adaptation has been called "a welcome throwback to an era of physical comedy" by The New York Times. Says TheaterMania, "Sandy Rustin adapts Jonathan Lynn's infinitely quotable screenplay, borrowing its most sparkling gems but fashioning her own piece in the spirit of classic ensemble farce." Whether audience members are longtime followers or newcomers to Clue, this comedic whodunit should offer a bloody good time.
Photo Credit: Kevin Berne
Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, Sarah Mitchell, Wilma Bonet, Corey Rieger, Dorian Lockett, David Everett Moore
Wilma Bonet, David Everett Moore, Brady Morales-Woolery, Corey Rieger, Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, and Sarah Mitchell
Dorian Lockett, Brady Morales-Woolelry, Corey Rieger, David Everett Moore, Michael Doppe, Sarah Mitchell, Wilma Bonet, and Caroline Pernick
David Everett Moore, Corey Rieger, Brady Morales-Woolery, Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, Dorian Lockett, and Caroline Pernick
David Everett Moore, Caroline Pernick, Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, and Corey Rieger
Corey Rieger, Michael Doppe, Dorian Lockett, David Everett Moore, Heather Kellogg Baumann, Caroline Pernick, and Keiko Shimosato Carreiro
Dorian Lockett, Sarah Mitchell, Wilma Bonet, Corey Rieger, Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, David Everett Moore, Brady Morales-Woolery, Caroline Pernick, Michael Doppe, and Heather Kellogg Baumann
Dorian Lockett, Corey Rieger, David Everett Moore, Sarah Mitchell, Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, and Wilma Bonet
Brady Morales-Woolery, Sarah Mitchell, Dorian Lockett, Wilma Bonet, Corey Rieger, Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, David Everett Moore
David Everett Moore, Brady Morales-Woolery, Wilma Bonet, Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, Corey Rieger
The Set of Clue
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 30, 2022
The Custom Made Theatre Co. (Ciera Eis, Interim Artistic Director) closes its 23rd season with the new musical “Shoshana in December” with book by Rose Oser, lyrics by Weston Scott, and music by Matt Fukui Grandy (writers of the smash hit Tinderella in 2018) directed by Vanessa Flores with music direction by Kiki Lipsett.
Berkeley Rep to Welcome 15 Fellows for 2022/23 Season
October 28, 2022
Berkeley Repertory Theatre will welcome 15 young professionals who have been awarded fellowships for the 2022/23 season. Talented individuals from across the nation apply for this 11-month-long pre-professional training at the award-winning theatre.
San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Giants Present Free Live Opera At The Ballpark Simulcast Of Verdi's LA TRAVIATA
October 28, 2022
San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Giants partner to present Opera at the Ballpark, a one-night-only free, live simulcast of San Francisco Opera's brand-new production of Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata on Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Oracle Park.
Don Reed Previews His NEVER TOO LATE SHOW At The Marsh Berkeley
October 28, 2022
The Marsh Berkeley will inspire audiences this fall with The Never Too Late Show starring Don Reed, a comic tale about never giving up. Both hilarious and heartbreaking, this new work by fan favorite Don Reed chronicles his travails and perseverance through the Hollywood gauntlet to late night television.
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates The Holiday Season With HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
October 27, 2022
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) celebrates the holiday season with their much-anticipated tradition, Holiday Spectacular, taking place at venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area during the month of December, and concluding with the return to San Francisco's historic Castro Theatre for the first time in three years.