Photos: First Look at Center Repertory Company's CLUE

Center Repertory Company has released production photos from CLUE. Helmed by acclaimed Bay Area director Nancy Carlin, Clue will run through October 29 - November 20, 2022 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek. For tickets ($45-$70) and more information, the public may visit lesherartscenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12-6pm).

Check out the photos below!

Six mysterious guests assemble for a dinner party at Boddy Manor, and then become suspects when their host turns up deceased. Led by Wadsworth the butler, the guests race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult-hit 1985 Paramount movie, which was in turn inspired by the classic Hasbro game, Sandy Rustin's farce-meets-murder-mystery theatre adaptation has been called "a welcome throwback to an era of physical comedy" by The New York Times. Says TheaterMania, "Sandy Rustin adapts Jonathan Lynn's infinitely quotable screenplay, borrowing its most sparkling gems but fashioning her own piece in the spirit of classic ensemble farce." Whether audience members are longtime followers or newcomers to Clue, this comedic whodunit should offer a bloody good time.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne