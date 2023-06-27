Photos: First Look At A CHORUS LINE At San Francisco Playhouse

San Francisco Playhouse concludes its 20th Anniversary Season with the hit Broadway musical A Chorus Line. In this groundbreaking work, twenty-four hopeful dancers undertake a grueling audition for eight coveted spots in the back-up chorus of an unnamed Broadway show.

Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of performers, A Chorus Line captures the spirit, tension, and hope of a high stakes audition. Directed by Bill English with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer.

A Chorus Line will perform June 22 – September 9, 2023 (opening night: June 28) at San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post Street. For tickets ($15-$100) and more information, the public may visit Click Here or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

A Chorus Line was created from the real-life stories of working Broadway dancers, including eight who appeared in the original cast. Their deeply personal tales, shared in workshop sessions hosted by dancers Michon Peacock and Tony Stevens, caught the attention of director/choreographer Michael Bennett who had also been considering a show centered on the singular life of chorus dancers. A Chorus Line’s 1975 Broadway debut changed the face of musical theatre, with The New York Times proclaiming, “It is an occasion of joy, an affirmation of Broadway and a smoke‐signal to the world that the musical can touch unexpected depths in the human heart.” The show has also been credited with literally saving Broadway, which was struggling with attendance at an all-time low of 6.6 million before the show premiered. A Chorus Line helped bring in 8.8 million playgoers the following year, became the centerpiece of a New York City tourist promotion, led to the revitalization of Times Square, and went on to run for an unprecedented 15 years. In 1983 it became the longest running musical in Broadway history, a title it held for another 14 years until it was finally surpassed by Cats. The show won nine Tony Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, four Drama Desk awards, and three Obie Awards. Of this enduring classic, Time Out said, “The show remains an enormously powerful and affecting piece of work: one of Broadway’s all-time greats, with more kick than most other shows combined.” San Francisco Playhouse’s new production is several years in the making—it was originally scheduled to be presented in its 2020-21 season before being cancelled due to theatre closures during the pandemic.

For this production, San Francisco Playhouse has assembled a stellar cast of talented actor/singers, starting with frequent San Francisco Playhouse choreographer Nicole Helfer, who takes on her first onstage role at the Playhouse as the proud and defiant Cassie, a once-featured performer who is reduced to seeking a part in the chorus. As an actress, she won a Shellie Award for her performance in Les Miserables at Contra Costa Musical Theatre and has performed with 42nd Street Moon and Center Repertory Company. Recently winning San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC) Award for her choreography of Indecent, Helfer has choreographed for San Francisco Playhouse since 2019 in productions including Cabaret (SFBATCC and Theatre Bay Area – TBA - Award finalist), Groundhog Day the Musical (SFBATCC nominee), Songs for a New World, Starting Here Starting Now (SFBATCC nominee), Twelfth Night (SFBATCC award), Follies, As You Like It, and Clue. Additional choreography credits include The Mountain Play and Ross Valley Players’ She Loves Me (SFBATCC award); 42nd Street Moon’s Dames at Sea (TBA finalist and SFBATCC nominee) and No, No, Nanette (TBA finalist and SFBATCC nominee); Broadway By the Bay’s The Music Man (TBA finalist), West Side Story (TBA Award), and In the Heights (TBA Award); and Ray of Light Theatre’s Lizzie (SFBATCC nominee), among many others.

Seen in the Playhouse’s productions of Company; Into the Woods; Starting Here, Starting Now; and She Loves Me, Keith Pinto (he/him) returns to the Playhouse as Zach, the director of the unnamed musical holding auditions. An actor, director, and choreographer, Pinto has performed on leading Bay Area stages, including American Conservatory Theater, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Center Repertory Company, Shotgun Players, 42nd Street Moon, Cinnabar Theater, Campo Santo, San Jose Stage Company, and Hillbarn Theatre. Pinto is a co-founder of the San Francisco-based hip hop band Felonious, which has recorded numerous albums and has performed shows with Black Eyed Peas, De La Soul, LL Cool J, The Roots, Pato Banton, and Erykah Badu. Ann Warque (she/her) returns to the Playhouse as Lori, Zach’s assistant, after performing in Follies. Warque has also performed with Berkeley Playhouse, Town Hall Theatre, FaultLine Theater, and Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre.

Broadway actor Alison Ewing (she/her) makes her Playhouse debut as Sheila, a sassy and sophisticated dancer. Ewing has been seen on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and Roundabout Theatre Company’s Cabaret. She has performed in the national tours of Anastasia, An American In Paris, Cabaret, Flashdance, and Mamma Mia!. In the Bay Area, she’s appeared onstage with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, San Jose Stage Company, Marin Theatre Company, San Jose Repertory Theatre, Center Repertory Company, Playhouse West, and Theatre On San Pedro Square. Her TV and film credits include “Ally McBeal” and “Six Feet Under.” After performing in As You Like It, Jillian A. Smith (she/her) returns to the Playhouse as Bebe, a quiet and insecure dancer. Her acting credits include shows with 42nd Street Moon, Ray of Light Theatre, South Bay Musical Theatre, and Custom Made Theatre. After being seen in Follies last summer, Danielle Cheiken (she/her) returns to the Playhouse as the sweet and dreamy dancer Maggie. She has acted with Shotgun Players, San Francisco Opera Guild, Bay Area Musicals, Berkeley Playhouse, 42nd Street Moon, Broadway By The Bay, and Hillbarn Theatre.

Melissa WolfKlain returns to the Playhouse as Val, a brassy dancer who finds she books more roles after plastic surgery enhancements to her figure. WolfKlain performed in the Playhouse’s productions of Cabaret and Starting Here, Starting Now. She won a TBA Award for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon as well as SFBATCC Awards for her appearances in Broadway by the Bay’s Singin’ in the Rain and Crazy for You. Seen in the national tours of White Christmas and 42nd Street, WolfKlain has also performed at regional theatres including TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Hillbarn Theatre, and Arizona Repertory Theatre, and her film and TV credits include FOX TV’s “America’s Most Wanted” and Lifetime’s “The Truth about Jane.”

Samantha Rose Cárdenas (she/her) returns to the Playhouse as Diana Morales, a tough and determined dancer who admits to feeling nothing in acting class. She was previously seen in City of Angels, for which she received SFBATCC Award, as well as in Follies and La Cage aux Folles. She also received a TBA Award for her performance in Heathers: The Musical at Ray of Light Theatre, and has been seen at 42nd Street Moon, Broadway By the Bay, Foothill Theatre Arts, Contra Costa Musical Theatre, and Mountain Play Association. Tony Conaty (he/him) makes his Playhouse debut as Mike, a cocky tap dancer who picks up dance after watching his sister taking classes. His theatre credits include 42nd Street Moon, Northern Stage, Music Theatre of Connecticut, New London Barn Playhouse, and Disney Cruise Line. Alex Rodriguez (he/him) makes his Playhouse debut as Paul, a gay Puerto Rican dancer who survived a difficult childhood. Rodriguez is a co-Artistic Director for Ray of Light Theatre and an award-winning performer, choreographer, and director. Seen in the national tour of Miss Saigon, he won TBA Awards for his performances in Ray of Light’s Triassic Parq, Bay Area Musicals’ Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Broadway By the Bay’s Evita.

Performing in Follies, M. Javi Harnly (he/him) returns to the Playhouse as Al, a macho dancer newly married to fellow dancer Kristine. Harnly has acted with Berkeley Playhouse, Broadway By the Bay, Ray of Light Theatre, and Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre. Adria Swan (she/her) makes her Playhouse debut as Kristine, a somewhat scatter-brained dancer who admits she can’t sing. She has also performed with Contra Costa Musical Theatre, Contra Costa Civic Theatre, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, and Theatre Under the Stars, and Holland America Cruise Line. Zeke Edmonds (he/him) returns to the Playhouse after performing in As You Like It as optimistic and naïve dancer Mark. He has also appeared onstage at McCarter Theatre Center, Signature Theatre (Virginia), Westchester Broadway Theatre, and Syracuse Stage. Ruri Kodama (she/her) makes her Playhouse debut as Connie, a dancer whose beaming personality outshines her tap ability. A current student at Molloy University/ CAP21, she has performed onstage with Palo Alto Players and Cupertino Actor’s Theatre. Her TV and film credits include HBO’s documentary My So-Called High School Rank and “Department of One.”

Returning to the Playhouse after appearing as Touchstone in As You Like It and as Phaedra in La Cage Aux Folles, Nicholas Yenson (he/him) plays flamboyant and funny Bobby. His theater credits include performances with Shakespeare Theatre Company, McCarter Theatre Center, American Conservatory Theater, Arena Stage, Signature Theatre, Wellesley Repertory Theatre, and 42nd Street Moon. Concert appearances include Espaço das Américas (São Paulo), Qantas Arena (Sydney), the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane (West End), and the New Amsterdam Theatre (Broadway) and the upcoming Pacific Overtures at Signature Theatre. Maggie Connard (she/her) makes her Playhouse debut as Judy, a gawky and nervous dancer. She has acted with Shotgun Players, Diablo Theatre Company, Contra Costal Musical Theatre, Broadway By the Bay, and Presidio Theatre.

Zach Padlo (he/him) makes his Playhouse debut as Don, a self-assured ladies’ man. Padlo has appeared onstage with Berkeley Playhouse, Summer Repertory Theatre Festival, and Madison Theatre.

Performing in Follies last summer, Chachi Delgado (he/him) returns to the Playhouse as Richie, a cool and laid-back dancer. Delgado has also appeared onstage at the Mountain Play, San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company, African-American Shakespeare Company, and Oakland Theater Project (Ubuntu Theater Project). Dalton Bertolone (he/him) makes his Playhouse debut as Greg, a smart aleck who has worked with the director before. Bertolone has performed with Broadway Palm Theater, Arizona Broadway Theater, Playhouse on Park, New London Barn Playhouse, Utah Festival of Opera, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Sierra Repertory Theater, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Gabi Chun (she/her), McKay Elwood (he/him), Dian Sitip Meechai (she/her), Elihu Guerrero (he/him), Erin Rose Solorio (she/her), Michael C. Kennedy (he/him), and Joel Ochoa (he/him) make their Playhouse debuts, rounding out the cast. Gabi Chun plays Tricia. Chun has performed with Bay Area Children’s Theatre, Ray of Light Theatre, and CAP21. McKay Elwood plays Tom. Elwood has acted with 42nd Street Moon, East Bay Children’s Theatre, Berkeley Playhouse, New Conservatory Theatre Center, and Hale Center Theatre. Dian Sitip Meechai plays Vicki. She has performed with Pocket Opera, Lamplighters Music Theatre, Berkeley Playhouse, Presidio Theatre, and San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company. Elihu Guerrero plays Frank. Guerrero is a hip hop dancer and recent graduate of Jessup University, where he performed in their production of The Music Man. Erin Rose Solorio plays Lois. She has also performed with 6th Street Playhouse and Lewis Family Playhouse. Michael C. Kennedy plays Roy. Kennedy has performed with Berkeley Playhouse, Cabrillo Music Theatre, Pacific Festival Ballet, Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre. His TV and film credits include Santa Girl and “Gilmore Girls.” Joel Ochoa plays Butch. Currently earning his MFA at Academy of Art

University, Ochoa has performed with Marin County Shakespeare, Springfield Theatre Center, and Pipe Dreams.