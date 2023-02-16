Photos: First Look At THE TRAVELERS At The Magic Theatre

The Magic Theatre has released first look photos for the World Premiere of Luis Alfaro's The Travelers. Directed by Catherine Castellanos, The Travelers will perform from February 15 - March 5, 2023 at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123).

Experience why Luis Alfaro remains a quintessential part of Magic Theatre and at the center of our future in many ways. Continuing Alfaro's legacy is emblematic of our own present state, as a city and nation : immigrant life, the heartland, our migrant roots, lost connections and longing in between. Set inside a nearly abandoned Catholic monastery, The Travelers explores a disconnected community and a search of corazon with intimate honesty and inspired humor. This premiere is focused on an all-male presenting group of Latine and Filipinx actors, and will be designed by an all-female and nonbinary identifying team, led by director Catherine Castellanos.

The cast of The Travelers features Juan Amador, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Guillermo Yiyo Ornelas, Brian M. Rivera, Kinan Valdez and Ogie Zulueta.

In addition to Luis Alfaro and Catherine Castellanos, the creative team and crew for The Travelers includes Jo Ortiz (Production Stage Manager), Lauren Quan (Assistant Stage Manager), Tanya Orellana (Scenic Designer), Abra Berman (Costume Design), Rachael Heiman (Costume Design Assistant), gg torres (Lighting Design), Joan Osato (Video Design), Sara Huddleston (Sound Design), Samantha Alexa (Properties Design), Patricia Ong (Movement Director), Perla Barraza (Assistant Director), Maria Frangos (Research Dramaturgy) and Tierra Allen (Creative Consultant).