Photos: First Look At THE TRAVELERS At The Magic Theatre

The cast of The Travelers features Juan Amador, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Guillermo Yiyo Ornelas, Brian M. Rivera, Kinan Valdez and Ogie Zulueta.

Feb. 16, 2023 Â 

The Magic Theatre has released first look photos for the World Premiere of Luis Alfaro's The Travelers. Directed by Catherine Castellanos, The Travelers will perform from February 15 - March 5, 2023 at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123).

Experience why Luis Alfaro remains a quintessential part of Magic Theatre and at the center of our future in many ways. Continuing Alfaro's legacy is emblematic of our own present state, as a city and nation : immigrant life, the heartland, our migrant roots, lost connections and longing in between. Set inside a nearly abandoned Catholic monastery, The Travelers explores a disconnected community and a search of corazon with intimate honesty and inspired humor. This premiere is focused on an all-male presenting group of Latine and Filipinx actors, and will be designed by an all-female and nonbinary identifying team, led by director Catherine Castellanos.

In addition to Luis Alfaro and Catherine Castellanos, the creative team and crew for The Travelers includes Jo Ortiz (Production Stage Manager), Lauren Quan (Assistant Stage Manager), Tanya Orellana (Scenic Designer), Abra Berman (Costume Design), Rachael Heiman (Costume Design Assistant), gg torres (Lighting Design), Joan Osato (Video Design), Sara Huddleston (Sound Design), Samantha Alexa (Properties Design), Patricia Ong (Movement Director), Perla Barraza (Assistant Director), Maria Frangos (Research Dramaturgy) and Tierra Allen (Creative Consultant).

Photo Credit: Jay Yamada

Daniel Duque-Estrada,

Daniel Duque-Estrada, Kinan Valdez

Brian Rivera, Kinan Valdez, Guillermo Yiyo Ornelas, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Juan Amador

Ogie Zulueta, Juan Amador

Kinan Valdez, Ogie Zulueta,

Juan Amador, Guillermo Yiyo Ornelas, Daniel Duque-Estrada,

Juan Amador

Juan Amador, Ogie Zulueta

Brian Rivera

Brian Rivera

Brian Rivera, Juan Amador, Ogie Zulueta

Brian Rivera, Kinan Valdez, Guillermo Yiyo Ornelas, Daniel Duque-Estrada

Brian Rivera, Juan Amador, Guillermo Yiyo Ornelas, Daniel Duque-Estrada, Kinan Valdez,




