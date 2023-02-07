Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory Company

Red Bike examines a crumbling American dream and the economic-social-cultural divide through the eyes of an 11-year-old growing up in small-town America.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Center Repertory Company will present Obie Award-winning Cuban American author Caridad Svich's compelling play Red Bike, which examines a crumbling American dream and the economic-social-cultural divide through the eyes of an 11-year-old growing up in small-town America.

Trying to determine how to belong in a divided country, a child focuses on a red bike that encompasses all the possibilities the world might have to offer. Directed by acclaimed Bay Area director Jeffrey Lo, Red Bike presents a wildly imaginative, physical, and poetic performance of highly choreographed theatrical storytelling.

Red Bike will perform February 4-25, 2023 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek. For tickets ($45-$70) and more information, the public may visit LesherArtsCenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12:00pm-6:00pm).

Center Repertory Company offers Pay What You Can tickets (suggested price of $25) for the February 4 & 5 preview performances of Red Bike, increasing access to theatre and inviting audiences to see the show at whatever price they can afford. ASL interpretation for deaf and hard of hearing patrons is offered at the 2:30 pm performance on February 19.

Bay Area theatre veterans Adrienne Kaori Walters and Amy Lizardo star in this production. Starring in Center REP's Spring Awakening, Adrienne Kaori Walters has also performed at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, San Francisco Playhouse, Hillbarn Theatre, Shotgun Players, Aurora Theatre Company, City Lights Theatre Company, TheatreFIRST, Bay Area Musicals, Los Altos Stage Company, Broadway By the Bay, and Foothill Music Theatre. Debuting at Center REP, Amy Lizardo has also appeared onstage at American Conservatory Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, California Shakespeare Theater, San Francisco Playhouse, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, and Z Space.

Photo Credit: Alessandro Mello

Photos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory Company
Adrienne Kaori Walters and Amy Lizardo

Photos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory Company
Adrienne Kaori Walters and Amy Lizardo

Photos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory Company
Adrienne Kaori Walters and Amy Lizardo

Photos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory Company
Adrienne Kaori Walters and Amy Lizardo

Photos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory Company
Adrienne Kaori Walters and Amy Lizardo




Review: MEAN GIRLS at Golden Gate Theatre Photo
Review: MEAN GIRLS at Golden Gate Theatre
What did our critic think of MEAN GIRLS at Golden Gate Theatre? When her mother gets a new job in Chicago, Cady must leave the wilds of Kenya for High School in yet another type of jungle, where the power cliques prey on the weaker links. Its Social Darwinism dished out by a group called 'The Plastics', the Mean Girls of writer Tina Fey's musical based on her 2004 film of the same name. It's a familiar story of bullying, acceptance and social groupings with an OK score and clever wise-cracking dialogue.
Kathryn Keats Solo Musical Experience THE HUMMINGBIRD Returns to the Marsh in March Photo
Kathryn Keats' Solo Musical Experience THE HUMMINGBIRD Returns to the Marsh in March
Due to popular demand, actor/singer/playwright Kathryn Keats returns to The Marsh San Francisco with her solo musical experience The Hummingbird. This riveting work takes audiences through Keats' harrowing and redemptive journey, which began with dreams of a stage career and ended with years living incognito with the help of Victim Witness Assistance.
The Marsh Adds Free Performances of Brian Copelands THE WAITING PERIOD Photo
The Marsh Adds Free Performances of Brian Copeland's THE WAITING PERIOD
. Featuring humorous, poignant, and riveting insights, The Waiting Period will be presented March 5, April 2, and April 16, 2023, with performances at 12:00pm Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. 
Town Hall Theatre Announces Young Playwrights Festival Photo
Town Hall Theatre Announces Young Playwrights Festival
The Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) is a part of Town Hall Education's Young Playwrights Program, which connects Bay Area theatre professionals with local high school students to create, write, and develop new theatre pieces. From the many talented writers, four finalists have been chosen whose plays will be performed by professional actors at the Young Playwrights Festival this March 12th at 7pm, at Town Hall Theatre. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory CompanyPhotos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory Company
February 7, 2023

First look photos! Center Repertory Company will present Obie Award-winning Cuban American author Caridad Svich’s compelling play Red Bike, which examines a crumbling American dream and the economic-social-cultural divide through the eyes of an 11-year-old growing up in small-town America.
Kathryn Keats' Solo Musical Experience THE HUMMINGBIRD Returns to the Marsh in MarchKathryn Keats' Solo Musical Experience THE HUMMINGBIRD Returns to the Marsh in March
February 7, 2023

Due to popular demand, actor/singer/playwright Kathryn Keats returns to The Marsh San Francisco with her solo musical experience The Hummingbird. This riveting work takes audiences through Keats' harrowing and redemptive journey, which began with dreams of a stage career and ended with years living incognito with the help of Victim Witness Assistance.
The Marsh Adds Free Performances of Brian Copeland's THE WAITING PERIODThe Marsh Adds Free Performances of Brian Copeland's THE WAITING PERIOD
February 7, 2023

. Featuring humorous, poignant, and riveting insights, The Waiting Period will be presented March 5, April 2, and April 16, 2023, with performances at 12:00pm Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. 
Town Hall Theatre Announces Young Playwrights FestivalTown Hall Theatre Announces Young Playwrights Festival
February 7, 2023

The Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) is a part of Town Hall Education's Young Playwrights Program, which connects Bay Area theatre professionals with local high school students to create, write, and develop new theatre pieces. From the many talented writers, four finalists have been chosen whose plays will be performed by professional actors at the Young Playwrights Festival this March 12th at 7pm, at Town Hall Theatre. 
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Carla Pantoja As Next Artistic Director San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Carla Pantoja As Next Artistic Director 
February 6, 2023

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced Carla Pantoja as its next Artistic Director. Pantoja will provide artistic vision, strategic direction, and passion to build on SF Shakes' 40-year commitment to changing lives through accessible Shakespeare-based performances, education, and engagement.
share