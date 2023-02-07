Photos: First Look At RED BIKE At Center Repertory Company

Center Repertory Company will present Obie Award-winning Cuban American author Caridad Svich's compelling play Red Bike, which examines a crumbling American dream and the economic-social-cultural divide through the eyes of an 11-year-old growing up in small-town America.

Trying to determine how to belong in a divided country, a child focuses on a red bike that encompasses all the possibilities the world might have to offer. Directed by acclaimed Bay Area director Jeffrey Lo, Red Bike presents a wildly imaginative, physical, and poetic performance of highly choreographed theatrical storytelling.

Red Bike will perform February 4-25, 2023 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek. For tickets ($45-$70) and more information, the public may visit LesherArtsCenter.org or call the box office at (925) 943-7469 (open Wed-Sun, 12:00pm-6:00pm).

Center Repertory Company offers Pay What You Can tickets (suggested price of $25) for the February 4 & 5 preview performances of Red Bike, increasing access to theatre and inviting audiences to see the show at whatever price they can afford. ASL interpretation for deaf and hard of hearing patrons is offered at the 2:30 pm performance on February 19.

Bay Area theatre veterans Adrienne Kaori Walters and Amy Lizardo star in this production. Starring in Center REP's Spring Awakening, Adrienne Kaori Walters has also performed at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, San Francisco Playhouse, Hillbarn Theatre, Shotgun Players, Aurora Theatre Company, City Lights Theatre Company, TheatreFIRST, Bay Area Musicals, Los Altos Stage Company, Broadway By the Bay, and Foothill Music Theatre. Debuting at Center REP, Amy Lizardo has also appeared onstage at American Conservatory Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, California Shakespeare Theater, San Francisco Playhouse, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, and Z Space.