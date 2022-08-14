Photos: First Look At Christopher Sieber, Natalie Tenenbaum, and Natalie Joy Johnson At Broadway And Wine

Broadway and Vine, intersecting the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country continued its vineyard concert series this week with Christopher Sieber (Company, The Prom, Matilda, Pippin, La Cage Aux Folles, Shrek (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Monty Python's Spamalot (Tony Award nomination and West End production), Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into The Woods, Beauty and The Beast, and Triumph of Love paired with Natalie Tenenbaum (David Byrne's American Utopia). Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde) made a guest appearance singing "Agony" from Into The Woods with Sieber. The concert performance featured world class wines from Arietta, Inglenook, Frog's Leap, Lloyd Cellars, Olabisi, PEJU, Prescription Vineyards, Rombauer, and Titus Vineyards paired with Chef Nash Cognetti in the picturesque vineyard setting. After the sold out performance, the performers were invited to Thomas Keller's Regiis Ova Champagne and Caviar Lounge for an encore evening where they performed an intimate set. Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.



The exclusive events continue next month at Tre Posti Vineyards with Broadway's Abby Mueller (SIX, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Kinky Boots) with Sharon Kenny on September 20th. Tickets begin at $95 and are on sale now at www.broadwayandvine.org



SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 6:30pm: Abby Mueller with Sharon Kenny at Tre Posti



ABOUT BROADWAY AND VINE:

Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists. The concert series' first season launched in 2021 and quickly became a San Francisco Chronicle critics' pick with performances by Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck, Shoshana Bean, and Taylor Iman Jones. In addition to his stage and concert productions, Langfelder has worked with acclaimed chefs including Tom Colicchio, Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Daniel Boulud. In Napa, he executive produced Festival Napa Valley, Taste of Napa, and has worked with dozens of wineries and resorts presenting luxury concert events.