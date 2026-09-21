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Photos: Emma Rice’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theater

The stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller runs through October 18 at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater.

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American Conservatory Theater has released a first look at Emma Rice’s stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest. Check out the photos below.

Rice, whose previous Bay Area credits include A.C.T.’s Brief Encounter and Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s The Wild Bride, returns with her take on Hitchcock’s 1959 film.

When advertising executive Roger Thornhill is mistaken for a Cold War spy, he goes on the run while evading airplanes, villains and a femme fatale who may not be what she seems. Featuring seven shape-shifting performers, a 1950s soundtrack and the iconic backdrop of Mount Rushmore, the production transforms the thriller into a fast-paced theatrical comedy.

North by Northwest runs September 22 through October 18 at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater.

Photo Credit: Rich Soublet II

Photos: Emma Rice’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theater — photo 1 of 10


Danny Collins

Photos: Emma Rice’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theater — photo 2 of 10


Simon Oskarsson, Danny Collins and Bryony Pennington

Photos: Emma Rice’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theater — photo 3 of 10


Bryony Pennington, Simon Oskarsson, Katy Owen, Danny Collins, Karl Queensborough and Patrycja Kujawska

Photos: Emma Rice’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theater — photo 4 of 10


Danny Collins and Evangeline Dickson

Photos: Emma Rice’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theater — photo 5 of 10


Karl Queensborough, Simon Oskarsson, Danny Collins and Bryony Pennington

Photos: Emma Rice’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theater — photo 6 of 10

Photos: Emma Rice’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theater — photo 7 of 10


Simon Oskarsson, Katy Owen and Ewan Wardrop

Photos: Emma Rice’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theater — photo 8 of 10


Patrycja Kujawska

Photos: Emma Rice’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theater — photo 9 of 10


Simon Oskarsson

Photos: Emma Rice’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theater — photo 10 of 10


Katy Owen



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