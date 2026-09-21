Photos: Emma Rice’s NORTH BY NORTHWEST at American Conservatory Theater
The stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller runs through October 18 at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater.
American Conservatory Theater has released a first look at Emma Rice’s stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest. Check out the photos below.
Rice, whose previous Bay Area credits include A.C.T.’s Brief Encounter and Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s The Wild Bride, returns with her take on Hitchcock’s 1959 film.
When advertising executive Roger Thornhill is mistaken for a Cold War spy, he goes on the run while evading airplanes, villains and a femme fatale who may not be what she seems. Featuring seven shape-shifting performers, a 1950s soundtrack and the iconic backdrop of Mount Rushmore, the production transforms the thriller into a fast-paced theatrical comedy.
North by Northwest runs September 22 through October 18 at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater.
Photo Credit: Rich Soublet II
Simon Oskarsson, Danny Collins and Bryony Pennington
Bryony Pennington, Simon Oskarsson, Katy Owen, Danny Collins, Karl Queensborough and Patrycja Kujawska
Karl Queensborough, Simon Oskarsson, Danny Collins and Bryony Pennington
Patrycja Kujawska
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