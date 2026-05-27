Photos: CATS At Berkeley Playhouse

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Berkeley Playhouse concludes its 2025/26 MainStage Season with a new production of CATS, at the Julia Morgan Theater in Berkeley. See photos of the production.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, the musical is directed by Kimberly Dooley, with assistant direction by Clara Holland, music direction by Michael Patrick Wiles, and choreography by Kevin Gruwell.

Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, CATS follows the Jellicle cats during their annual gathering, where one cat is chosen for rebirth. Berkeley Playhouse’s production reimagines the musical’s traditional junkyard setting inside a forgotten vintage theater, transforming the historic Julia Morgan Theater into a theatrical dreamscape inspired by vaudeville performance.

“For my tenth birthday my family brought me on a day trip to San Francisco,” Dooley said in a statement. “Little did I know, it was a ruse. We were actually there to see the Broadway tour of Cats, which was not only my big birthday surprise, but also my first live musical and the beginning of my lifelong love affair with the art of theater.”

The cast will feature Kyle Herrera as Old Deuteronomy, Tielle Baker as Grizabella, Ted Sclavos as Munkustrap, Roeen Nooran as Rum Tum Tugger, Karen Canfield as Jennyanydots, Liam Cody as Skimbleshanks, Dale Tanner as Bombalurina, Johan Raymundo Casal as Mistoffelees/Quaxo, and Casey Dela Cruz as Victoria.

Additional cast members include Lucca Troutman, Ariel Anderson, Diella Wottrich, Ronnie Anderson, Hannah Martinez-Crow, Mateo Urquidez, Samantha Ayoob, Scout Del Real, Ayani Dorsey, Sasha Holton, Meaghan Wottrich, and Mark Kanazawa.

Performance Information

Preview performances begin Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m. Opening night is scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Performances will continue through June 14, 2026 at the Julia Morgan Theater, located at 2640 College Avenue in Berkeley.

Tickets range from $19–$55 for regular performances and $29 for preview performances, plus ticketing fees. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.

Photo Credit: Ben Krantz Studio

Hannah Martinez-Crow and Mateo Urquidez

The company of Cats

Kyle Herrera

Karen Canfield

Ariel Anderson

Diella Wottrich, Lucca Troutman, and Dale Tanner

Aleshani Altan

Ted Sclavos

Roeen Nooran and the company of CATS

Casey Dela Cruz

Johan Raymundo Casal

Tielle Baker and the company of Cats

The company of Cats

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