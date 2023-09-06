Photos: Brooke Shields Debuts New Show PREVIOUSLY OWNED BY BROOKE SHIELDS at Broadway and Vine

Brooke Shields (Wonderful Town, Chicago, Cabaret) returned to the stage at Broadway and Vine in Napa Valley. The star spent the week leading up to Labor Day, workshopping and debuting her new show Previously Owned By Brooke Shields. Tony nominated producer, Jacob Langfelder, hosted the star of stage and screen in Wine Country where she rehearsed new material that she penned along with the show’s director Nate Patten.

See photos below!

The show features additional material by Matthew Sklar and Amanda Green and music direction by Charlie Alterman (Pippin, Next To Normal, Godspell, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me). Shields and creatives workshopped and rehearsed at Chef Thomas Keller’s Regiis Ova Lounge prior to her sold out performance with Broadway and Vine at Gargiulo Vineyards which was catered by Chef Keller. The theatrical evening of stories and songs offers a first-hand, candid and often hilarious glimpse of the celebrated fashion icon, actress, and NY Times bestselling author’s life. In attendance were Broadway’s Tony Winner Faith Prince, Tony nominee Derek Klena, Claybourne Elder, as well as wine industry icons Gina Gallo, Jeff & Valerie Gargiulo, and Sara Fowler. Previously Owned By Brooke Shields will make its New York premiere at The Cafe Carlyle in September.

