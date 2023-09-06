Photos: Brooke Shields Debuts New Show PREVIOUSLY OWNED BY BROOKE SHIELDS at Broadway and Vine

Broadway and Vine continues in September with Olivier Award Nominee Julian Ovenden on September 26th.  

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 1 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory T Photo 2 Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory Theater
EURYDICE Comes to San Francisco State School of Theatre & Dance in October Photo 3 EURYDICE Comes to San Francisco State School of Theatre & Dance in October
San Francisco Opera Reveals Georgi Kelly as Chief Philanthropy Officer Photo 4 San Francisco Opera Reveals Georgi Kelly as Chief Philanthropy Officer

Brooke Shields (Wonderful Town, Chicago, Cabaret) returned to the stage at Broadway and Vine in Napa Valley. The star spent the week leading up to Labor Day, workshopping and debuting her new show Previously Owned By Brooke Shields. Tony nominated producer, Jacob Langfelder, hosted the star of stage and screen in Wine Country where she rehearsed new material that she penned along with the show’s director Nate Patten.

See photos below!

 The show features additional material by Matthew Sklar and Amanda Green and music direction by Charlie Alterman (Pippin, Next To Normal, Godspell, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me).  Shields and creatives workshopped and rehearsed at Chef Thomas Keller’s Regiis Ova Lounge prior to her sold out performance with Broadway and Vine at Gargiulo Vineyards which was catered by Chef Keller.  The theatrical evening of stories and songs offers a first-hand, candid and often hilarious glimpse of the celebrated fashion icon, actress, and NY Times bestselling author’s life.  In attendance were Broadway’s Tony Winner Faith Prince, Tony nominee Derek Klena, Claybourne Elder, as well as wine industry icons Gina Gallo, Jeff & Valerie Gargiulo, and Sara Fowler. Previously Owned By Brooke Shields will make its New York premiere at The Cafe Carlyle in September.

Broadway and Vine continues in September with Olivier Award Nominee Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey, Butley, South Pacific) featuring Tony Award Nominee Scott Frankel (War Paint) on September 26th.  Tickets begin at $95 and are on sale now at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest Celebrates its 25th Anniversary in November Photo
San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest Celebrates its 25th Anniversary in November

The San Francisco International Hip Hop DanceFest’s 25th Anniversary is set for November 11-12, 2023. Learn more about the special events lineup and more here!

2
Symphony San Jose Opens 22nd Season With MYTHS, FAIRY TALES, & LEGENDS, September 30 & Photo
Symphony San Jose Opens 22nd Season With MYTHS, FAIRY TALES, & LEGENDS, September 30 & October 1

The 2023 – 2024 Season opens with a musical story book as Symphony San Jose journeys through the imaginative retelling of three classic tales: a cautionary myth by Lera Auerbach, a tragic love story from Richard Wagner, and a magical fantasy told through Sergei Prokofiev's famous ballet music.

3
South Bay Musical Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team RENT Photo
South Bay Musical Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team RENT

South Bay Musical Theatre has announced its upcoming production of RENT, a revolutionary musical written by the legendary Jonathan Larson that is one of only 10 Broadway musicals in history to win the coveted Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

4
Synergy Theater Unveils 23/24 Season At The Lesher Center For The Arts Photo
Synergy Theater Unveils 23/24 Season At The Lesher Center For The Arts

Synergy Theater's 23/24 season is here, bringing you an extraordinary lineup of improvised theater. Be captivated by the unpredictability and brilliance of these performances at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. Get your tickets now and prepare to be amazed!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Evening presented by Transcendence Theatre Company
Beltane Ranch (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Home on the Moon
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Todrick Hall: Velvet Rage Tour
The Curran Theatre (9/12-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bald Sisters
San Jose Stage Company (9/13-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Series 1
Cowell Theater (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Waiting Period
The Marsh (8/20-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penelope
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (9/02-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette
Cal Performances' Zellerbach Hall (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hair
Two River Theater (9/30-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You