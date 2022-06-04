Photos: 42nd Street Moon Stages THE PAJAMA GAME

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daniel Thomas, Executive Artistic Director and Daren A.C. Carollo, Producing Artistic Director) is pleased to announce the full cast and creative team for the Company's long-awaited production of the Tony Award-winning "Best Musical" THE PAJAMA GAME, with sisters Becky Potter (Director) and Annie Potter (Playwright) teaming up with Armando Fox (Music Director) and Renee DeWeese (Choreographer) to bring audiences a contemporary take on a comedy classic, celebrating the best of Broadway's Golden Age, reimagined for a Gateway Theatre stage.

Based on the novel "7½ Cents" by Richard Bissell, THE PAJAMA GAME features an original book by George Abbott and Bissell, with original music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (DAMN YANKEES). THE PAJAMA GAME runs from June 2- 19, 2022 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, June 4 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $35 - $76 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at 42ndstmoon.org/the-pajama-game .

"What makes THE PAJAMA GAME great theatre is that many of the themes which resonated in the 1950s still resonate today - workplace romance, clashes between management and labor, and the great middle-class struggle to do more than just get by," says Executive Director Daniel Thomas. "We're fortunate to have been given permission to adapt portions of the script, using material from both the 1973 and 2006 revivals as well as our own revisions, to ensure that the romantic leads are each given strength and struggles in equal measure. By working with playwright Annie Potter, we've strived to make contemporary the more dated relational aspects of this decades old musical, while holding fast to the fantastic music, iconic songs, and incredible dancing which have left an indelible mark on American theatre."

One of the greatest scores of Broadway's Golden Age, THE PAJAMA GAME is full of immortal standards such as "Hey There," "Steam Heat," and "Hernando's Hideaway." The original Broadway production featured the choreographic debut of the legendary Bob Fosse and was the first producer credit for the revered Hal Prince.



The cast of THE PAJAMA GAME will feature Ben Jones as "Sid," Ashley Garlick* as "Babe," Nick Nakashima as "Hines," Renee DeWeese as "Gladys," Daniel Thomas* as "Prez," Tracy Camp* as "Mabel,"Jesse Caldwell* as "Hasler" and "Pop," Katherine Stein* as "Mae," Tiana Paulding as "Brenda," Nicole Tung* as "Sandra," James Mayagoitia as "Charley," Tony Conaty* as "Joe," Nicholas Yenson* as "Max" and Tosca Maltzman as "Poopsie."

In addition Becky Potter, Annie Potter, Armando Fox, and Renee DeWeese, the creative team will include Sarah Schori (Associate Choreographer), Mark Mendelson (Scenic Designer), Katie Dowse (Costume Designer), and Tanya Telson* (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

+Member of United Scenic Artists.

THE PAJAMA GAME runs about two hours and thirty minutes, including one intermission.

Tickets to THE PAJAMA GAME run from $35.00 - $76.00 and may be purchased online at 42ndstmoon.org/the-pajama-game or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.).

42nd Street Moon's 2022-2023 season will be announced soon.

42nd Street Moon tells universal stories through the production of contemporary and classic musical theatre. Moon celebrates humanity's common heart and champion characters who sing their truth. By honoring the best of the past and providing an outlet for the voices of the present, Moon commits to a better future through our programming, education and community outreach.

Values

• Moon's art and the artists who create it reflect the diversity, inclusivity, and values of our community.

• Moon honors the work of creators past and present, interpreting their work through the lens of our time, and encourage the creators of the future.

• Moon nurtures and champions the remarkable talent that the Bay Area produces.

• Moon provides a safe and welcoming place for diverse artists to create and audiences of all demographics to experience musical theatre.

For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.

THE TEAM:



Music and Lyrics by: Richard Adler and Jerry Ross

Book by: George Abbott and Richard Bissell

Additional Script Revisions by: Annie Potter

Based on the Novel by: Richard Bissell

Directed by: Becky Potter



Music Director: Armando Fox

Choreographed by: Renee DeWeese

Associate Choreographer: Sarah Schori

Scenic Designer: Mark Mendelson

Costume Designer: Katie Dowse

Stage Manager: Tanya Telson*

