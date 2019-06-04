Photo Flash: San Jose Stage Company Presents MAMMA MIA!

San Jose Stage Company presents the smash hit ABBA musical MAMMA MIA! Featuring music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and a book by Catherine Johnson, through July 7, 2019 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113).

"MAMMA MIA! combines the nostalgia of unforgettable ABBA tunes with friendship, feeling, and feminism," said Director Allison F. Rich. "We are excited to tell a story that revolves around strong characters who celebrate female independence. With productions in over fifty countries worldwide, MAMMA MIA! is the original jukebox musical with rock concert fervor, and we can't wait to welcome our audiences to the party!"

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! This is the hilarious tale of a young woman's search for her birth father unfolding on a sunny Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Filled with non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, MAMMA MIA! will have audiences singing along to all of ABBA's greatest hits!

MAMMA MIA! runs about 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. San Jose Stage Company's 2019-2020 season will be announced soon. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.

Photo Credit: Dave Lepori





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You