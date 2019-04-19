Photo Flash: San Francisco Playhouse Presents SIGNIFICANT OTHER

San Francisco Playhouse presents Joshua Harmon's Significant Other, the penultimate play of its 2018-19 Season. After its Off-Broadway premiere at the Roundabout Theatre Company in New York City in May 2015, and a successful Broadway production at the Booth Theatre in spring 2017, Significant Other is making its Bay Area premiere. Lauren English will direct.



Jordan Berman is looking for his own "Mr. Right." Nothing is more important to him than his close group of girlfriends; but as they get married one by one, he is left to wonder why life won't give him the same fairytale ending. Significant Other is an unorthodox romantic comedy from award-winning playwright Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Admissions) that celebrates the highs and lows of twentysomething urban life-wedding after wedding after wedding.



"We're thrilled to be bringing Joshua Harmon's distinctive voice to our stage," said Artistic Director Bill English. "Mr. Harmon has a remarkable way of casting a light on characters that often stand on the sidelines of other stories. In Significant Other, he presents us with such a depth of humanity that we can't help but see ourselves reflected in his characters."



The cast includes Greg Ayers, August Browning, Kyle Cameron*, Joy Carlin*, Nicole-Azalee Danielle*, Hayley Lovgren, and Ruibo Qian*.

