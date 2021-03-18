Photos: Inside IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH San Francisco Exhibiton

Check out brand-new photos from the San Francisco engagement of Immersive Van Gogh-the all-new visually-striking exhibition that invites audiences to step inside post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh's most incredible works of art.



The much-anticipated exhibition officially opens today at San Francisco's SVN West, conveniently located at the intersection of South Van Ness Ave. and Market St. Tickets are on sale for all dates through Monday, September 6, 2021 by visiting www.vangoghsf.com or calling 844-307-4644. Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with VIP, timed, and flexible ticket options available.



From creators of the blockbuster exhibit seen by over two million people in Paris, Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Utilizing the SVN West's unique architecture and over 500,000 cubic-feet of projections, the exhibition will feature stunning projections that illuminate van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). His paintings will be presented as how the artist first saw the scenes they are based on: active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brushstrokes.



The walk-through experience has been designed with health and safety as a priority. Admissions will be limited and in line with the City and County of San Francisco's capacity guidelines with touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers prominent throughout the venue, and digitally-projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit to SVN West.



Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creative director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director.



Immersive Van Gogh premiered in Toronto in July 2020 and has since received rave reviews from critics around the world. The Toronto Sun hailed it "intense and emotional, cathartic and liberating" and the Washington Post says the exhibition "cleverly embraces creativity." Hailed as "dizzying" and "delightful" by Chicago Daily Herald and a "blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm" by artnet news, the exhibition can be summed up by CTV's description: "a completely new way of encountering art." During July and August 2020, the Toronto exhibit surpassed worldwide ticket sales for any of the ticketing platform's live cultural events, according to Ticketmaster. The exhibition has sold over half a million tickets in Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles (opening May 2021), and New York City (opening June 2021).



Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation, don't miss the captivating and breathtaking digital art experience TimeOut Chicago calls "the future of experiential art."



For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit www.vangoghsf.com or call 844-307-4644. Follow the exhibition on social media at @vangoghsf on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Photo Credit: Cheshire Isaacs