Photo Flash: Get a Look at San Jose Stage Company's THE HUMANS

San Jose Stage Company (Randall King, Artistic Director and Cathleen King, Executive Director) has announced the cast and creative team for the second production of The Stage's 37th Season, Stephen Karam's THE HUMANS (2016 Tony Award®-winning "Best Play" and 2016 Finalist - 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama). Directed by Tony Kelly, THE HUMANS will run from November 20 - December 15, 2019 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 - $60 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.

Take a look at photos below!

"Stephen Karam's sharp and beautiful play is part family drama and part psychological thriller," says director Tony Kelly. "The play's title tells you all you need to know about the author's empathy for these folks, brought to life by a powerhouse cast."

The cast of THE HUMANS includes Tim Kniffin* as "Erik," Marie Shell* as "Deirdre," Madeline Rouverol as "Brigid," Lyndsy Kail* as "Aimee," George Psarras* as "Richard" and Jessica Powell* as "Momo."

In addition to Mr. Kelly, the creative team includes Guilio Perrone (Scenic Designer), Michael Palumbo + (Lighting Designer), Madeline Berger (Costume Designer), Lana Palmer (Sound Design), Caitlin Elizabeth (Props Coordinator), Bill Vujevich (Scenic Painter) and Michael Truman Cavanaugh* (Production Stage Manager).





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You