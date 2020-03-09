Photo Flash: First Look at TONI STONE at American Conservatory Theater

Making its West Coast premiere, Toni Stone is the extraordinary,
real-life story of a trail-blazing Bay Area baseball player. Check out photos

Toni Stone dreams of nothing but baseball. But to become the first woman to play professionally with men as a member of the Negro League's Indianapolis Clowns, she must confront hostile crowds, ruthless team owners, and players who slide spikes first.

As she negotiates life's challenges and opportunities on and off the field, Toni stays true to herself and reaches for who she can be. In this new play, Diamond (Broadway's Stick Fly and Showtime's The Affair) uncovers the theatrical journey in Martha Ackmann's book, Curveball: The Remarkable True Story of Toni Stone. The culmination of a seven-plus-year collaboration between Diamond and MacKinnon, Toni Stone is the extraordinary, real-life story of a trail-blazing Bay Area athlete. Toni Stone is a coproduction with Arena Stage.

Tickets are available by calling 415-749-2228 or visiting www.act-sf.org.

Photo Credit: Kevin Byrne

Dawn Ursula and Cast

Daniel J. Bryant and Cast

Dawn Ursula, Marquis D. Gibson

Dawn Ursula, Kenn E. Head

Dawn Ursula, JaBen Early

The Cast of TONI STONE

Dawn Ursula, Kenn E. Head

Daniel J. Bryant, Dawn Ursula

Jarrod Smith, Dawn Ursula and Cast

The Cast of TONI STONE




