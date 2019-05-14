Photo Flash: First Look at San Jose Stage Company's MAMMA MIA!

San Jose Stage Company presents the final production of The Stage's 36th Anniversary Season, the smash hit ABBA musical MAMMA MIA! Featuring music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and a book by Catherine Johnson, MAMMA MIA! will run from May 29 - July 7, 2019 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113).

San Jose Stage's production of MAMMA MIA! will be directed by Allison F. Rich* (who will also play the role of "Tanya Cresham-Leigh"), with choreography by Keith Pinto (who will also play the role of "Harry Bright"). Martín Rojas Dietrich will serve as Associate Music Director. The press opening will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 - $60 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.

Photo Credit: Dave Lepori





