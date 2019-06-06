Photo Flash: First Look at Magic Theatre's OEDIPUS EL REY

Jun. 6, 2019  

Magic Theatre (Loretta Greco, Artistic Director and Kevin Nelson, General Manager) announced today the complete cast and creative team for the 10th Anniversary Legacy Revival of Luis Alfaro's Oedipus el Rey, the Company's final production of the 2018-2019 season. Oedipus el Rey will be directed by Loretta Greco, who also directed Magic Theatre's World Premiere of Oedipus el Rey in 2010. Previews begin on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123), with a press opening on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $15 - $75 and are on-sale now at MagicTheatre.org.

Set in South Central L.A., Oedipus el Rey is a gritty and electrifying take on the Greek tragedy, written by the acclaimed Magic playwright Luis Alfaro. Oedipus is reimagined as a young man whose dreams of controlling his own destiny soar beyond the prison walls where he's spent his life. In a place where everyone is trapped by desperation, violence, and history, can one man transcend his own story? Love, family, and belief collide in this chilling, muscular odyssey that asks: what's fate and what's just the system?

The cast of Oedipus el Rey will feature Esteban Carmona* as "Oedipus," Lorraine Velez* as "Jocasta," Sean San José* as "Coro," Juan Amador as "Coro," Armando Rodriguez* as "Coro" and Gendell Hing-Hernandez* as "Coro."

In addition to Mr. Alfaro and Ms. Greco, the creative team includes Hana Kim** (Scenic/Projection Design), Ulises Alcala** (Costume Design), Wen-Ling Liao** (Lighting Design), Jake Rodriguez (Sound Design), Amanda Marshall (Stage Manager), Sonia Fernandez (Dramaturg), Libby Martinez (Props Design)

Photo Credit: Jennifer Reiley

Esteban Carmona

Esteban Carmona, Lorraine Velez

Gendell Hing-Hernandez, Armando Rodriguez, Esteban Carmona, Juan Amador

Gendell Hing-Hernandez, Esteban Carmona, Sean San Jose, Armando Rodriguez

Juan Amador, Armando Rodriguez, Sean San Jose

Juan Amador, Esteban Carmona, Lorraine Velez

Lorraine Velez

Sean San Jose, Esteban Carmona



  Photo Flash: First Look at Magic Theatre's OEDIPUS EL REY
