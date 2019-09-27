Photo Flash: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's HOT MIKADO

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, Co-Executive Directors) is pleased to announce the full cast and creative team for the first production of Moon's 2019-2020 season: the intoxicating jazz riff on Gilbert and Sullivan, HOT MIKADO. HOT MIKADO features a book and lyrics adapted by David H. Bell, music adapted and arranged by Rob Bowman, and is based on "The Mikado" by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan. 42nd Street Moon's production of HOT MIKADO runs from September 25 - October 13, 2019 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, September 28 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $31 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

42nd Street Moon's production of HOT MIKADO will be directed and choreographed by Jeffrey Polk (42nd Street Moon's AIN'T MISBEHAVIN') with music direction by Dave Dobrusky.

The cast of HOT MIKADO will feature Christine Capsuto-Shulman* as "Peep-Bo," Kelly Houston* as "Poo-Bah," Michelle Ianiro as "Katisha," Jean-Paul Jones as "Nanki-Poo," Janelle LaSalle* as "Female Ensemble," Lindsey Meyer as "Female Ensemble," Mike A. Motroni as "Male Ensemble," Vinh G. Nguyen as "Male Ensemble," Jon-David Randle as "Pish-Tush," Nick Rodrigues as "Male Ensemble," Aime Shapiro* as "Pitti-Sing," Branden Noel Thomas* as "Mikado," Lucca Troutman as "Yum-Yum" and Jaron Vesely as "Ko-Ko."

In addition to Mr. Polk and Mr. Dobrusky, the creative team will include Jon Gallo as Co-Music Director, Marisely Cortes as Costume Designer, Bethany Deal as Assistant Costume Designer, Michael Palumbo as Lighting Designer, Mark Mendelson as Scenic Designer, Lauren Howry* as Assistant Stage Manager and Alicia Lerner* as Stage Manager.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

HOT MIKADO takes the Gilbert and Sullivan operetta masterpiece and amps it up with a killer jazz interpretation of the score performed by a multicultural cast who will have you dancing in the aisles! Welcome to Titipu, a town turned upside down by the arrival of Nanki-Poo, a roving trumpet player looking for his lost love, Yum Yum. Before long, he's embroiled in the topsy-turvy machinations of Titipu's powers-that-be, with hilarious results.

HOT MIKADO runs two hours and twenty minutes, including a fifteen-minute intermission.





