Photo Flash: First Look At The Bright Stars of BRIGHT STAR At Contra Costa Civic Theatre

Contra Costa Civic Theatre (CCCT) presents Bright Star, by Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award-winner Steve Martin and Grammy Award-winner Edie Brickell, directed by Marilyn Langbehn, with music direction by Sheela Ramesh, and choreography by Allison Paraiso-Silicani. This five-time Tony-nominated musical featuring an energetic and unique bluegrass score plays October 4-27; for tickets and information visit www.ccct.org or call 510-524-9012.

Inspired by a real event, this original musical tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and enthralling performances. Marc Snetiker of Entertainment Weekly called Bright Star "A genuinely delightful show...". Bright Star won the 2016 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music. It also received five 2016 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Lead Actress in a Musical and Best Orchestrations.

The members of the cast of Bright Star include Danielle DeBow as Alice, Lucas Kiehn-Thilman as Billy Cane, and Michael Scott Wells as Jimmy Ray; others in the company include Alexa Haynes, Jack Isaacson-Brewster, Keith Jefferds, Michael Lao, Tosca Maltzman, Shay Oglesby-Smith, PAUL PLAIN, Jess Rankin, Mick Renner, Collette Roberto, Masami Savage, Jordan Smith, and Russ Whismore.

Single tickets for Bright Star range from $15 to $40, and go on sale September 1; subscriptions for the entire 5-play season are on sale now.. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. All performances take place at CCCT's intimate and fully accessible theatre in the Flynn building located at 951 Pomona Avenue (cross street Moeser) in El Cerrito. Free parking is available in the adjoining lot. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ccct.org or by phone at 510.524.9012.

Photo Credit: Ben Krantz

