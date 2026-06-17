Pearl Ong's Solo Show NIGHT DRIVER is Returning to The Marsh Berkeley

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Audiences can catch another ride with Pearl Ong's critically acclaimed Night Driver, which will be back for an encore run at The Marsh Berkeley. The 2025 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Bay Area Awards winner for Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Night Driver chauffeurs audiences on the unexpected journeys of a model minority gone rogue. What is a Hong Kong princess doing behind the wheel of a cab? And how does her very proper mother react?

This story vividly revisits the vibrant, free-spirited gay scene in San Francisco from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s, blending humor, rebellion, and cultural clashes to portray a life fiercely determined to defy expectations.

Written and performed by Pearl Ong and directed by David Ford, Night Driver puts the keys back in the ignition July 11 – August 8, 2026 with performances at 5:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh Berkeley (2120 Allston Way). Tickets are $25-$35 general admission sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket.

The solo show first made its appearance at The Marsh at its In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival where it won awards for Best Newcomer and Best Attended Solo in the summer of 2024. Night Driver began its Marsh run in San Francisco on March 1 and played until April 5, 2025.

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