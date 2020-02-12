Paula Poundstone, Judy Collins, Brubeck Bros., And More Announced At Montalvo

This May, Montalvo Arts Center presents a stellar lineup of headlines in music and comedy in its Carriage House Concert Series.

May 7 - 7:30pm, Paula Poundstone: Best-selling author and comedian Paula Poundstone comes to Montalvo for a night of uncontainable laughter. Known for her clever, observational humor and spontaneous wit, Poundstone's inimitable style has earned her the title of Comedy Central's "Top 100 Comics of All Time," and the American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-Up. She has been heard in Disney/Pixar's Inside Out, on NPR's weekly "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me," and her own podcast "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone," and has starred in her own series on both HBO and ABC.



May 9 - 3:00pm & 7:30pm, Judy Collins: Described by Rolling Stone Magazine as having "one of the most beautiful and moving voices of any female singer," six-time Grammy nominee Judy Collins has dazzled audiences for over half a century with her enchanting and melodious performances. The award-winning singer/songwriter has an eminently diverse repertoire ranging from folk music to show tunes, pop, and rock 'n' roll. Collins' most recent collaboration is the 2019 album Winter Stories, a collection of classics and new tunes featuring critically-acclaimed Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld and masterful bluegrass band Chatham County Line.



May 10 - 7:00pm, Farewell Angelina: Among Rolling Stone Magazine's "New Artists You Need to Know," Farewell Angelina blends heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double-violins and guitars, earning soaring praise and comparisons to the acclaimed Dixie Chicks. The all-female country group features four powerhouse vocalists, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists. After discovering the undeniable magic of their combined voices, these longtime friends halted their solo careers to form the quartet. Farewell Angelina has since opened shows for the likes of Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Frankie Ballard, Jake Owen, Billy Currington, Maroon 5, and Trace Adkins, to name a few.



May 14 - 7:30pm, Brubeck Brothers Quartet: To honor the centennial year of jazz giant Dave Brubeck, his sons Chris and Dan, who performed with their father for decades, will curate a multimedia show with their Brubeck Brothers Quartet. With their style rooted in "straight-ahead" jazz, the quartet manages to integrate the influences of funk, blues, and world music into their concerts. The group's uncompromising music reflects the brothers' dedication to melody, rhythm, culture, and the spontaneous spirit of jazz. Through music and stories, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet invites audiences to travel along the timeline of Dave Brubeck's extraordinary life and career.

For information or to order tickets visit montalvoarts.org or call (408) 961-5858, Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm.





