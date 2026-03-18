Palo Alto Players to Stage FROZEN in Spring 2026

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Palo Alto Players continues its 95th season with Disney’s worldwide phenomenon FROZEN. Experience the musical that has taken the world by storm! Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Disney’s FROZEN includes all the film’s beloved songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, along with new music written exclusively for the stage. Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, FROZEN is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.

Directed by Palo Alto Players’ Artistic Director Patrick Klein (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, The SpongeBob Musical), and co-choreographed by Stacey Reed (The SpongeBob Musical, The Wizard of Oz) and Karen Law,

and featuring a cast of 25 actors, FROZEN is“Abrilliant spectacle” (Variety). FROZEN runs for 11 in-person performances April 24-May 10, 2026 at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. Tickets (starting at $20) are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891. This production of FROZEN is made possible thanks to the generous support of Show Sponsors Ron Frederick and The McClammy Family.

In the beautiful kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world and increasingly distant from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she’s desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home–with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. With unforgettable songs like “Let It Go,” “For the First Time in Forever,” and“InSummer,” alongside new songs written just for the stage.

FROZEN is based on the Academy Award-winning animated film by Disney and features a book by Jennifer Lee with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

“Asthe company’s artistic director and the stage director for FROZEN, I couldn’t be more excited to bring this spectacular show to the Lucie Stern Theater,” says Palo Alto Players Artistic Director Patrick Klein,“It’sa technically dazzling musical that challenges us to create real theatrical magic onstage, and that’s exactly the kind of adventure our team loves. With a phenomenal cast and an extraordinarily inventive creative team, it’s been thrilling to watch this icy world come to life.”

FROZEN is directed by Palo Alto Players’ Artistic Director Patrick Klein, co-choreographed by Stacey Reed and Karen Law, with vocal direction by Rachel Michelberg, and music direction by Richard Hall. Director Patrick Klein (he/him) joined the Palo Alto Players staff in 2009 and began his tenure as Artistic Director in 2014. His recent directing highlights at Palo Alto Players include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The SpongeBob Musical, Beauty and the Beast, Into The Woods, Bright Star, One Man Two Guvnors, and Young Frankenstein. In addition to directing, Patrick has also designed sets for 40+ Palo Alto Players productions, including Annie, Jersey Boys, The Music Man, The SpongeBob Musical, School of Rock the Musical, and Bright Star, and serves as a mentor to various actors, directors and designers in the Bay Area and beyond.

Co-choreographers Stacey Reed (she/her) and Karen Law (she/her) are collaborating on the choreography for FROZEN. Stacey Reed (she/her) previously directed and choreographed The Wizard of Oz and choreographed Beauty and the Beast and Working for Palo Alto Players, both of which she also appeared in. Additional credits include Tarzan, Big Fish, and Young Frankenstein, where she met her husband, Michael. Other favorite credits include Hairspray, Rocky Horror Picture Show as well as several productions at CA’s Great America. By day, Stacey is the Dance Teacher and Choreographer at The King’s Academy in Sunnyvale, where she has choreographed and directed a variety of theatre and dance performances. She received her BA in Dance at SJSU. Karen Law (she/her) is a Bay Area choreographer, actor, and violinist, previously

appearing in Palo Alto Players’ Flower Drum Song. Regional credits: West Side Story at Opera San Jose, Chinglish at San Francisco Playhouse, Hidden Strawberries at Stanford Live, and The Employee Dharma Handbook at TheatreWorks. Local company credits include: Contemporary Asian Theater Scene, Hillbarn Theatre (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle nomination), Los Altos Stage Company, Plethos Productions, Silicon Valley Shakespeare, South Bay Musical Theatre, Sunnyvale Players.

Vocal Director Rachel Michelberg (she/her) returns to Palo Alto Players after vocal directing The Wizard of Oz, performing in Beauty and the Beast and The Diary of Anne Frank, and serving on the Board of Directors.

She has performed leading roles and vocal directed with numerous local theater and opera companies, including South Bay Musical Theater, TheatreWorks, Opera San José, and West Bay Opera.

Music Director Richard Hall (he/him) is very happy to be on the podium again with Palo Alto Players as Musical Director. He previously conducted Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The SpongeBob Musical (nominated for Best Musical Direction in the 2023 BroadwayWorld SF awards). Richard can be heard playing trumpet in various jazz ensembles and pit orchestras throughout the South Bay.

The FROZEN creative team also includes assistant direction by Janie Scott, set design by Kevin Davies, lighting design by Ed Hunter, costume design by Patricia Tyler, hair and makeup design by Karen Althoff, projections design by Alanna Bardell, special effects design by Chris Beer, and sound design by Jeff Grafton.