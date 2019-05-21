Palo Alto Players Presents ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

Palo Alto Players closes its 2018-19 season with the British farce ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS, a hilarious mash-up of mistaken identities, slapstick, and song based on the classic comedy, The Servant of Two Masters. Set in swinging '60s England, to the tune of a live band inspired by the Fab Four, ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS was a hit in London and New York and made a star of British actor, James Corden (The Late Late Show with James Corden). Palo Alto Players' Artistic Director Patrick Klein directs a cast of 11 local Bay Area actors, with music direction by Lauren Bevilacqua. ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS runs June 14 through 30 at the Lucie Stern Theater, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. For information or tickets, visit paplayers.org or call 650.329.0891.

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS is by Richard Bean, with songs by Grant Olding. It's London in the swinging 60's, and recently canned (and desperately hungry) Francis Henshall finds himself newly employed by small-time gangster Roscoe Crabbe, in town to collect a fee from his fiancee's gangster father. But Roscoe is really Rachel, posing as her own dead brother, herself in love with Stanley Stubbers (her brother's killer) who, in turn, becomes our hero's other 'guvnor.' Fighting a mounting sense of confusion, Francis goes out of his way to serve both bosses. But with the distractions of a pneumatic bookkeeper, a self-important actor, and select members of the criminal fraternity (not to mention his own mammoth appetite) to contend with, how long can he keep them apart?

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS is directed by Palo Alto Players' Artistic Director Patrick Klein. Klein began his tenure at Palo Alto Players in 2009 as Technical Director and in 2013 became the company's Artistic Director.

"I knew nothing about the show when it landed on Broadway back in 2012, but I did eventually see it at Berkeley Repertory Theater, and immediately wanted to produce it for Palo Alto Players," says Artistic Director Patrick Klein. "It fits perfectly in the Lucie Stern Theater, and I love that the show is full of juicy comedic characters, each one with ridiculous motivations. I can't think of a better show to end our current season - it's two hours of over-the-top, non-stop, side-splitting fun and laughter - a sure-fire audience pleaser."

The creative team includes music direction by Lauren Bevilacqua, scenic design by Patrick Klein, lighting design by Ben Hemmen, costume design by Patricia Tyler, wig design by Gwyneth Price-Ramos, properties design by Scott Ludwig, sound design by Grant Huberty, physical comedy direction by Carla Pantoja, and assistant direction by Zoe Stanton-Savitz.

Tickets for ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS can be purchased online at paplayers.org, by phone at 650.329.0891, or by visiting the Box Office (Tuesday through Friday, 11am - 4pm) at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. Performances at the Lucie Stern Theater begin on June 15 and continue through June 20, with a paid preview performance on June 14. Performance times are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Ticket prices range from $25 to $52. Discounts for seniors, educators, patrons under 30 (including children/students), and military are available for all performances except preview night. Special discounts for groups of 10 or more are also available.

For more information about Palo Alto Players and upcoming shows, please visit www.paplayers.org or call the Box Office at 650.329.0891.





