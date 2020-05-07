Palo Alto Players Gala Fundraiser Goes Virtual May 31

Palo Alto Players, the first theatre company on the Peninsula, will hold its first-ever virtual gala fundraiser - Play! on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 5pm PDT.

Hosted by Palo Alto Players Artistic Director Patrick Klein and Managing Director Elizabeth Santana, the livestream event will feature 'at home' performances and guest appearances from Players' artists, an exciting online auction with staycations and one-of-a-kind experiences, and a virtual improv show whose title will be chosen by one of the viewers. The event will also honor long-time Palo Alto Players supporters George and Susan Crow, who will receive the Leading Player award to recognize their indelible impact on Palo Alto Players and the local arts community. The online event is free and open to all. To reserve a free ticket and receive a link to the livestream, register online at paplayers.org/gala-2020 or call 650.329.0891.

"With the shelter-in-place order extended through the end of May we knew that we wouldn't be able to move forward with an in-person gala as we had envisioned. Instead of cancelling, we decided to reimagine the gala as a free online event that the entire community can experience from the comfort and safety of their living rooms," said Managing Director Elizabeth Santana. "It was also important to us that we recognize the many local businesses that have provided donations to our auction. We know this is a difficult time, and it is our hope to bring some joy and inspiration to the homes of our community of supporters, while also celebrating the power of the arts to connect us, even when we can't gather together physically."

The one-hour livestream program begins at 5pm PDT on Sunday, May 31, with a pre-show virtual happy half hour hosted by the Palo Alto Players staff and board at 4:30pm PDT. The online auction featuring over 50 items will open on Sunday, May 24 and close at 7pm PDT on Sunday, May 31. Viewers are encouraged to make it a special evening by donning their favorite party wear, mixing up a delightful cocktail, inviting a friend to join virtually, ordering takeout or delivery from one of Players' local restaurant partners (to be announced), and taking part in the fun by engaging with Players throughout the event via live chat.

All net proceeds from the virtual gala fundraiser will go to support three immediate critical needs: fulfilling Players' financial commitments to the local artists and technicians directly impacted by postponed productions, sustaining staff and infrastructure, and investing in new technology to create alternative theatre experiences during this pandemic. To reserve a free ticket to the online event, visit paplayers.org/gala-2020 or call 650.329.0891.

The 2020 gala committee members include Dawn Billman, Bobbi Fox, Tilmin Hudson, Karen Law, Elizabeth Santana, and Stefanie Wilen.

For more information about the event, visit paplayers.org/gala-2020 or for up-to-the-minute information.





