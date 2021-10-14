Palo Alto Cyclist's RACE ACROSS AMERICA Premieres At Napa Valley Film Fest

A remarkable effort by a Palo Alto man is the subject of a film to be featured in the 2021 Napa Valley Film Festival. "Until the Wheels Come Off" depicts a fifty-year old cyclist who, in an effort to raise funds for cancer research, enters one of the most grueling ultra-endurance events in the world: Race Across America (RAAM).

Riders travel from coast to coast, through searing desert and over mountain ranges, in a brutally taxing challenge that is 30% longer than the Tour de France and accomplished in half the time. With his family and friends serving as support crew, together they embark on a 12-day odyssey that puts all their emotional and physical limits to the test.

Further information on the film is available at www.UntilTheWheelsComeOffMovie.com. Tickets for the streaming 2021 Napa Valley Film Festival screenings are available at www.NapaValleyFilmFest.org.

The film, which centers on the almost unfathomably intense challenges of a race in which more than half the participants don't finish, was produced by Jenny Dearborn, a leading Silicon Valley HR executive, social justice advocate, and champion for equality and diversity, who felt compelled to document the journey undertaken by her husband John Tarlton. Dearborn included their children, who rode along in the Team Tarlton van as crew, to witness and support their father's extraordinary efforts. Tarlton's entire race was documented by an experienced film crew, capturing the sleep deprivation, road hazards, and hasty nourishment taken while riding through days, nights, torrential rain, relentless sun, dangerous wind, through cramping and failing muscles, and the other extremes endured by riders in this singular pursuit. Dearborn is also an Associate Producer for the upcoming feature film "LILLY" starring Patricia Clarkson, a timely political thriller based on the remarkable life of Fair Pay icon Lilly Ledbetter (www.LillyMovie.com).

Race Across America is one of the most respected and longest running ultra-endurance events in the world, seen as a pinnacle of athletic achievement not only in cycling circles but also in the greater sporting community. Participants can compete as relay teams, or as solos who must earn qualification (John Tarlton, documented in this film, competed as a solo.)

Vertical feet of climbing: Over 170,000 (vs. Tour de France ~146,000)

Distance in miles: 3,070 miles (vs. Tour de France 2,200 miles)

Days of the race: must be completed in 12 days (vs. Tour de France 23 days)

Stages: None, RAAM is one continual stage, no rest days (vs. Tour de France, divided into daily stages spread over 3 weeks, with scheduled rest periods)

Prize money awarded: $0 (vs. Tour de France's over $2.5 million.)