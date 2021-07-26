Pacific Symphony Announces 2021-22 FAMILY MUSICAL MORNINGS SERIES

As live music returns to Orange County, Pacific Symphony is pleased to announce the 2021-22 season of Farmers & Merchant Bank's Family Musical Mornings concert series, led by newly-appointed Assistant Conductor Dr. Jacob Sustaita.

This season features five exciting new concerts, each with unique themes and exploration of musical repertoire: "Music from the Movies and More!," "Nutcracker for Kids!," "Cinderella-Opera for Kids," "Superheroes!" and "Cirque for Kids!"

Farmers & Merchants Bank's Family Musical Mornings are 45-minute kid-friendly concerts that engage and entertain young audiences, setting them on the path to a lifelong love of music. The audience will be guided through the secret inner workings of the orchestra with a captivating, multimedia format as Pacific Symphony is joined by singers, actors and dancers.

Season tickets for Farmers & Merchants Bank's Family Musical Mornings are on sale now. Subscriptions for the five-concert series range from $60-$192. Single ticket sales begin Sunday, August 29. Concerts take place at 10 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Pacific Symphony at (714) 755-5799, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Presenting Sponsor for the series is Farmers & Merchants Bank.

COVID-19 safety protocols continue to evolve at a rapid pace and audience safety is our priority. In partnership with Segerstrom Center for the Arts, we will be using current CDC recommendations as well as Cultural Celebrations guidelines from the State of California to create our reopening policies and procedures. For the most up-to-date safety information, please go to PacificSymphony.org/Safety.