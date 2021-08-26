PINOCCHIO, ZORRO!, and More Celebrated SMUIN Works Presented Virtually Next Month

Smuin Contemporary Ballet will launch its 28th season with a thrilling throwback to audience favorites by its late founder in Limitless Michael Smuin: A Virtual Series, a look at four beautiful, archived ballets presented online with interactive watch parties and panel discussions with special guests.

This on-demand online series will showcase some of Smuin's most celebrated works including Stabat Mater, honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11, plus three of Smuin's wildly inventive story ballets: the clever and daring Cyrano, followed by the charming Pinocchio and swashbuckling Zorro!. Limitless Michael Smuin: A Virtual Series will be presented online September 9 - October 4, 2021 (see below for full schedule).

For individual tickets ($12) or a series subscription ($39) and more information, the public may call (415) 912-1899 or visit www.smuinballet.org.

Late founder Michael Smuin was known for his beautiful pas de deux work and magnetic storytelling, and the selected works in Limitless Michael Smuin will showcase his character and spirit. This virtual fall series includes four exclusive ballets from company archives-some of which have not been shown for two decades-presented for viewing on-demand. The series launches with the powerful Stabat Mater, presented September 9-13. Called "one of Smuin's most affecting ballets" by San Francisco Classical Voice, this special showing pays tribute to the twenty-year anniversary of 9/11.

This piece, choreographed in 2002 as Michael Smuin's visceral response to the events of 9/11, offers an affirmation of the human spirit and is set to composer Antonín Dvořak's composition based on the sorrowful 13th century Catholic hymn "Stabat Mater Dolorosa." Next up, streaming September 16-20 is the clever and daring Cyrano-offering Michael Smuin's adaptation of Edmond Rostand's 1897 play about an unattractive poet and soldier who is too afraid to confess his love for the beautiful Roxane, instead wooing her on behalf of his handsome best friend. Set to various Mozart selections, the ballet is filled with romance, humor and incredible swordplay. When the ballet premiered in New York, Anna Kisselgoff of The New York Times wrote, "Mr. Smuin's ingenious distillation of 'Cyrano de Bergerac' wears pure love on its sleeve."



Streaming September 23-27 is Michael Smuin's Pinocchio, which tells the beloved story of the wooden puppet who becomes a real boy and learns the meaning of love. Inspired by the original Carlo Collodi novel, the story ballet unfolds to a score of 18th and early 19th century works by Vivaldi, Corelli, Geminiani, Rossini, Donizetti, and Scarlatti, and was called "terrifically entertaining" by the San Francisco Chronicle. Closing the series, Smuin will stream Zorro! September 30-October 4, the "sword fighting, whip cracking spectacular" (Talkin' Broadway) story ballet focused on the adventures of the California folk hero created by author Johnston McCalley. Set to an engaging original score by composer Charles Fox, the San Francisco Chronicle declared "Every movement of this dance ensemble is meant to entertain. It is Broadway meets ballet in the greatest terms."

Tickets include unlimited virtual viewing during the online series as well as access to Artists' Insights, a panel conversation with artists and collaborators led by Smuin artistic staff at 6:30pm Mondays following each ballet: September 13, September 20, September 27, and October 4. These discussions will be available on Smuin's YouTube channel for future viewing.