Original London Production of THE WOMAN IN BLACK to Make San Francisco Bay Area Premiere

Over 8 million people have lived to tell the tale of one of the most successful-and terrifying-theatre events ever staged, and now it's coming to spook San Francisco Bay Area audiences this holiday season with all the stage thrills that have led audiences across the globe to shriek in fear for over 30 years! The Woman in Black, the West End smash-hit play, will perform at San Francisco's Strand Theater (1127 Market St.) for a limited engagement beginning December 15, 2021 and running through January 16, 2022. Tickets ($35-$85) are available now by visiting act-sf.org/womaninblack or calling the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228.

Susan Hill's gothic ghost story-adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt and directed by Robin Herford-is set in an isolated windswept mansion with tragic secrets hidden behind its shuttered windows. There, a young lawyer encounters horrific visions in the house set amidst the eerie marshes and howling winds of England's forbidding Northeast Coast. Starring AnTony Eden and Robin Herford, The Woman in Black offers audiences an evening of unremitting drama and sheer theatricality as they are transported into a chilling and ghostly world.



Robin Herford said, "I'm delighted to open The Woman in Black in the San Francisco Bay Area on the heels of the return of the production to New York City. We are looking forward to spooking the Bay Area this holiday season."



Susan Hill's novel, The Woman in Black, was originally published in 1983 and has thrilled and spooked millions of readers ever since. Robin Herford commissioned Stephen Mallatratt to adapt the novel for the stage in 1987 and it was produced as a Christmas show at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, U.K. After months of sold-out performances, the play transferred to London's West End in January 1989 where it has been enthralling audiences ever since. Numerous national and international tours have followed over the years.



The Off-Broadway production of The Woman in Black opened at New York's The McKittrick in early 2020 and was named a New York Times "Critic's Pick." The production received the 2020 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for "Best Play Revival" and was nominated for three Drama League Awards, including "Outstanding Play Revival" and "Distinguished Performance." The Woman in Black returned to The McKittrick for a limited engagement on October 21, 2021.



The classic chiller was released as a major motion picture starring Daniel Radcliffe in 2012, and soon became the highest grossing British horror film in 20 years.



All ticket holders entering the Strand Theater will be required to show proof of full vaccination (except for those legally exempted), along with an ID with photo and full name. A physical vaccination card, picture of your vaccination card, or digital vaccination record will suffice. California residents may obtain a digital vaccination card at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. Proof of vaccination must indicate that it has been at least 14 days since the patron's last vaccination dose (two doses are required for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, one for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine). All ticket holders are required to wear face masks inside the venue.

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton