Opera San José Unveils 2023-24 Resident Company, To Be Featured In Virtual Showcase On August 13

General Director Shawna Lucey has announced Opera San José’s 2023-24 Artists-in-Residence, a cohort of brilliant opera talent who will star in this season’s four California Theatre mainstage productions. They will be introduced to audiences in a free live-streamed concert at 4:00pm, Sunday, August 13, broadcast from Opera San José’s Heiman Digital Media Studio.

In the coming year, resident ensemble members will also perform in concerts, recitals, in-conversations, Meet the Artists events, and operas presented via virtual broadcast – including the workshop of a new opera, Zheng by composer Shinji Eshima. Said Opera San José General Director Shawna Lucey, “We are thrilled with the cohort of artists joining us this year. They are each heading into a brilliant career in music, and our audiences will cherish the opportunity to see the international opera stars of tomorrow in our productions this season. From sparkling role debuts, to conducting and directing debuts, our community is the home of these artistic ‘firsts.’ Because our audiences listen with their hearts, our artists learn to fly, and this is the beginning of a deep artistic collaboration between our new company of artists and the audiences and community of San José.”

For more information and to RSVP to the free Artists-in-Residence Showcase, the public may visit operasj.org/event/resident-artist-showcase.



Recognized as a leading force in cultivating and nurturing emerging opera talent, Opera San José’s Artists-in-Residence Program serves as a thriving incubator, providing a fertile environment where promising artists can flourish and develop their skills to their fullest potential. Unique in the country, OSJ is the home of artistic debuts – for singers, directors and conductors. Focused on giving the opera stars of tomorrow their “firsts”, Opera San José puts emerging artists at center stage, on the podium and in the director’s chair. Artist receive personalized mentorship, allowing them to refine their technique while experimenting and exploring their artistic range. Additionally, Opera San José’s Artists-in-Residence Program provides free housing for artists during their residency. This unique benefit allows artists from around the country and the world to live and work in the heart of Silicon Valley. From mainstage productions to community engagements, the Artists-in-Residence showcase their talents to diverse audiences in the theater, the digital sphere, and in the community, gaining invaluable stage experience and building their professional portfolios.

This season, OSJ has announced the inaugural Wadhwani Chair for South Asian Artists. Through the generous support of the Wadhwani Foundation, Opera San José is committed to focusing on incubating the incredible talent of the South Asian opera community. Melissa Sondhi, who has been selected as the inaugural Wadhwani Artist-in-Residence, began her relationship with OSJ as a member of the chorus, steadily rising through the ranks to be one of opera’s most exciting emerging sopranos. The 40th Anniversary Opera San José season will see her take on the roles of Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, Gilda in Rigoletto, and Rosalba in Florencia en el Amazonas. The Wadhwani Foundation is a not-for-profit with the primary mission of accelerating economic development by driving job creation in India and other emerging economies through large-scale initiatives in entrepreneurship, small business growth, innovation, and skilling. Founded in 2000 by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Dr Romesh Wadhwani, today, the Foundation is scaling impact in multiple countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America, through technology, networks and partnerships.

This year’s selected artists are Melisa Bonetti (Mezzo-soprano), Michelle Ainna Cuizon (Director), Vartan Gabrielian (Bass-baritone), Johannes Löhner (Conductor), Courtney Miller (Mezzo-soprano), Joshua Sanders (Tenor), and Melissa Sondhi (Soprano). See full bios below.

Each of these Artists-in-Residence will be featured in Opera San José’s upcoming gala 40th anniversary season, which will celebrate the organization’s illustrious past, innovative present, and exciting future. The 2023-24 season launches with an all-new production of Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet (Sept. 9 – 24, 2023), directed by OSJ General Director Shawna Lucey, followed by a family-friendly romp with Rossini's The Barber of Seville (Nov. 11 – 26, 2023). The season continues with a thrilling revival of Verdi’s Rigoletto (Feb. 17 – Mar. 3, 2024), and rounds out with the Bay Area Premiere of the stunning magical-realism opera Florencia en los Amazonas (April 20 – May 5, 2024) by Mexican composer Daniel Catan. Opera San José will also present a digital workshop of the new opera Zheng, based on the life of San Francisco mezzo-soprano Zheng Cao (date TBA).