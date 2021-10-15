Opera San José Returns To California Theatre With Purcell's DIDO AND AENEAS

Opera San José will make its much-anticipated return to the historic California Theatre with a new production of Purcell's baroque masterpiece, Dido and Aeneas.

Conducted by OSJ's Music Director Joseph Marcheso and directed by Elkhanah Pulitzer, with choreography by Michael Pappalardo, this celebrated work offers brilliant, soaring, richly nuanced arias. This opera tells the story of Dido, the Queen of Carthage who, having foresworn romantic love, is tormented by the Trojan hero, Aeneas, who is desperate for her affections. But as their love is kindled, a powerful sorcerer plots the queen's downfall.

Through deceit, trickery, and the conjuring of a raging storm, Dido is ripped from Aeneas, culminating in one of opera's greatest tragedies. Casting includes accomplished mezzo-soprano Nikola Printz as Dido, celebrated baritone Efraín Solís as Aeneas, lauded soprano Maya Kherani as Belinda, multi-award-winning bass-baritone Nathan Stark as the Sorcerer, and dancers from San José Dance Theatre.

Says General Director Khori Dastoor, "We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing back live opera to the California Theatre stage. After so many months of giving us stunning, intimate performances for the cameras, it's high time that these incredible artists received the standing ovation that they have long deserved. I hope you'll join us for their long-awaited return to what they love doing most - performing live, for you, our community."

Sung in English, with English supertitles, Dido and Aeneas will be performed November 13 - 28, 2021 (dates/times below) at the California Theatre, 345 South 1st Street, San José. For more information or to purchase tickets ($55-$195), the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm).

In accordance with current city and county mandates, the California Theatre will require proof of full vaccination with a valid photo ID to attend any performance. For a full breakdown of the California Theatre's COVID-19 safety and health protocols please visit operasj.org/health-and-safety/.

Written by English Baroque composer Henry Purcell, with a libretto by Nahum Tate, Dido and Aeneas is based on Book IV of Virgil's epic poem, The Aeneid. It was originally composed for a girls' boarding school in Chelsea, London, and not staged again in Purcell's lifetime. It wasn't until 1895, nearly 200 years after Purcell's death, that Dido and Aeneas returned to the stage, eventually becoming one of the most important and often performed operas written in the Baroque period. It is also Purcell's only true opera that is, his only all-sung dramatic work.

The creative team includes Joseph Marcheso (Conductor), Elkhanah Pulitzer (Director), Michael Pappalardo (Choreographer), Seth Reiser (Scenic and Lighting Designer), Ulises Alcala (Costume Designer), Heather Sterling (Makeup and Hair Designer), Christopher James Ray (Assistant Conductor/Chorus Master), Tara Branham (Assistant Director), Veronika Agranov-Dafoe (Music Coach/Harpsichord Continuo), Victoria Lington (Rehearsal Pianist), and Margaret Kayes (Production Stage Manager).