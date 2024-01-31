Opera Parallèle Secures Three Major Grants, Announces Update To Senior Administration Staff And More

Opera Parallèle, the nationally renowned contemporary opera company based in San Francisco, has announced a series of significant achievements during its 14th anniversary season. The company has been awarded three prestigious grants, reaffirming its commitment to artistic innovation and community engagement.

Additionally, Opera Parallèle welcomes three new senior administrators to its esteemed team, bringing fresh perspectives and expertise to further elevate the organization's impact and reach. The company's profile was further enhanced with receipt of the important “Changemaker Award” and voted 2023's “Best New Music Ensemble.”

The grants include funding from the National Endowment for the Arts ($25,000) in support of the company's upcoming and highly anticipated premiere of the two one-act operas, Birds & Balls; the company's first-ever grant from the California Arts Council ($21,250), an “Impact Project” grant in support of Opera Parallèle's third edition of its innovative Expansive: A Showcase of Transgender and Nonbinary Classical Artists; and San Francisco's Grants for the Arts ($36,497) for general operating support. All three grants acknowledge Opera Parallèle's dedication to fostering artistic excellence, nurturing emerging talent, and enriching the cultural landscape of the Bay Area and beyond.

"We are deeply honored to receive this generous support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the California Arts Council for the first time, and San Francisco Grants for the Arts," said Nicole Paiement, General & Artistic Director of Opera Parallèle. "These grants will enable us to continue our mission of presenting thought-provoking contemporary opera productions and community engagement programs that resonate with diverse audiences. We are grateful for the recognition of our artistic vision and the opportunity to expand our programming initiatives."

In conjunction with today's philanthropic news, Opera Parallèle is pleased to announce the appointment of three new senior administrators who will play integral roles in shaping the organization's future:

Francis Aviani joins Opera Parallèle as the Marketing Director bringing a wealth of transformational marketing and digital experience with an extensive career in the non-profit sector, the arts and technology that has spanned San Francisco to Paris. Her marketing and innovation credits include work with The Envisionaries Group, EcoVadis, St. Anthony Foundation, ODC Dance, the Iyengar Association, Deep Roots Urban Refuge, and Numi Tea among others.

Eman Isadiar assumes the staff position of Development Director, leveraging his extensive background in fundraising and donor relations to cultivate philanthropic support for Opera Parallèle's artistic endeavors. Isadiar's strategic leadership will ensure the sustainability and growth of the organization's funding initiatives. Isadiar has held key leadership roles at Santa Rosa Symphony, Fremont Symphony Orchestra, Golden State Youth Orchestra, and Bear Valley Music Festival, and is credited for a period of artistic and financial growth during his tenure at each of those institutions.

Phil Lowery, appointed as Director of Production, brings a wealth of technical expertise and artistic vision to Opera Parallèle. With his comprehensive understanding of opera production logistics and stagecraft, Lowery will spearhead the execution of compelling and immersive theatrical experiences for audiences to enjoy. His Bay Area credits include serving as Producing Artistic Director of Berkeley Contemporary Opera; Westwind International Folk Ensemble; Sing for America Foundation; Lamplighters Music Theatre; and stage directing at North Bay Opera, Pocket Opera, Berkeley Opera, and Lyric Theatre of San Jose.

Additionally, Daniel Harvey, a longtime member of Opera Parallèle's artistic team, assumes a new staff title more accurately reflecting his indispensable role with the company: Artistic Producer and Community Director, Assistant to the General & Artistic Director.

The company's growing recognition and acclaim was warmly reaffirmed with the prestigious “Changemaker Award,” recently presented to Nicole Paiement by the Center for Architecture & Design Community Alliance in recognition of Opera Parallèle's application of art, technology and research to address societal issues while also providing resources for growth to other Bay Area communities. This expression of civic recognition for Opera Parallèle's pioneering work echo's the San Francisco Classical Voice's 2023 Audience Choice Awards selection as “Best New Music Ensemble.”

Coming up next for Opera Parallèle is the annual benefit evening, Boum!, scheduled for March 14 at the General's Residence, Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture; the World Premiere of Birds & Balls, two one-act operas featuring David T. Little and Royce Vavrek's Vinkensport, or The Finch Opera, and Laura Karpman and Gail Collins', Balls, April 5-7 at SFJAZZ; and coinciding with the LGBTQ Pride Month celebration, the West Coast premiere of Fellow Travelers by composer/librettist team of Gregory Spears and Greg Pierce, June 21-23 at the Presidio Theatre. Plans for the company's Expansive Showcase, a concert evening of transgender and nonbinary classical artists, is anticipated for August with details forthcoming in May.

As Opera Parallèle continues its 14th anniversary season, the company remains committed to presenting bold and groundbreaking operas that challenge conventions, prompt community discourse, and inspire audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The current season's repertoire reflects works by some of the nation's most in-demand living composers and librettists.