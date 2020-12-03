'Nutcracker' Composer Comes To Life In Holiday Livestream HERSHEY FELDER: TCHAIKVOSKY

Virtuoso performer/playwright Hershey Felder will ring in the holiday season with a livestreamed performance of his hit show Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY, offering home-viewers a front row seat for this acclaimed work that brings to life the famed Russian composer of The Nutcracker Suite.

Presented by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in partnership with Hershey Felder Presents Live from Florence, this musical treat will be performed live by Felder in Florence, Italy where Tchaikovsky lived and worked. Directed by Florentine cinema artist Stefano Decarli and based on the original stage play directed by Trevor Hay, Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY will be presented live Sunday, December 20, 2020 (5pm PST/8pm EST) with full streaming on-demand access available December 21 - 27, 2020. Tickets ($55 per household includes live and streaming access) and more information are available at TheatreWorks.org.



To celebrate the season, Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY features an extended focus on the composer's iconic work The Nutcracker ballet, as well as delving into Tchaikovsky's life in Italy, and his array of works from the ballets Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty, to his 1812 Overture, and brilliant symphonic works. This richly filmic production is based on Felder's international hit Our Great Tchaikovsky, which dazzled audiences in sold-out runs at TheatreWorks and around the world.

This cinematic production is directed by Stefano Decarli and Felder, based on the stage play directed by Trevor Hay. Production design is by Hershey Felder. Film production and live editing is by the DeCarli Live film company. Live broadcast and sound design production are by Erik Carstensen. Historical and biographical research by Meghan Maiya. Costumes and hair by Isabelle Gerbe. Scenic Construction by Pierre Gerbe.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You